The Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction surpassed 13,000 acres Friday as another red flag warning went into effect, bringing the warm temperatures and strong wind gusts to the region.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the fire’s size was 13,074 acres, according to the Pine Gulch Fire Incident Information System webpage.
Growing by 1,200 acres Thursday, the fire containment dropped from 5% to 0%, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said on its website. Despite the growth, Troy Hagan, Rocky Mountain incident commander, said the rate of growth has slowed.
No evacuations have been ordered.
The Horse Mountain, to the south of the fire, sheltered the fire from gusty afternoon winds Thursday, resulting in moderate fire activity the team reported. Fire growth was isolated to the northwest and northeast corners as it worked its way downhill in gullies and ridges.
Overnight, crews were able to conduct a successful firing operation along two miles of the O 9/10 Road.
“A firing operation uses a fire lit along a control line to consume fuel (vegetation) between the control line and the fire,” Hagan said.
Friday, however, brought wind gusts between 22 and 25 miles per hour and temperatures in the mid-80s. Throughout the day Friday, crews on the south side held the lines along the O 9/10 Road and continued prep work on the west end of the road for additional firing operations.
To the west-northwest, crews constructed a line to the east with hand crews and bulldozers to connect with the 200 Road. Firefighters also worked along North Dry Fork Road (200 Road) and X ½ Road to clear debris around structures in the area.
There is a road closure in place on Mesa County Road 200 at the Mesa-Garfield County line to prevent nonessential traffic from entering the fire area. Closures at the intersection of County Roads 204 X1/2 and 200, and the "Y" by High Lonesome Ranch on CR 200, remained in place Saturday morning. Continued fire growth necessitated another road closure at CR204 and 202, Roan Creek, and Kimball Creek, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
Friday afternoon, the fire grew from its location on Horse Mountain primarily to the north and northeast. The management team does not have a precise acreage on the fire. Crews continued to assess the fire and continued suppression operations until Saturday morning.
The fire was reported on July 31 at approximately 5:15 p.m. and was started by a lightning strike 18 miles north of Grand Junction.
There are 449 personnel working on fire containment.
The online version of this story was updated to include additional road closures announced Saturday morning after the print deadline.
