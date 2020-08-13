While sugar beets came and went, as did potatoes, there are certain crops that have been here forever. Pinto beans are one of those crops. It’s not a glam crop, just a small bushy kind of plant that has seed pods housing the seed, which is the product.
Last year, the beans in the ground count was down as some farmers tried their hand at hemp. But the best estimates right now are that we are back to about 4,500 acres of beans. A field check on a few farms this past Tuesday revealed a healthy crop that is due to come to harvest in early or mid-September.
The beans found on the Western Slope are a variety of the common bean. The pinto bean name comes from the Spanish label frijol pinto or “speckled bean.” It is without question the bestselling, most popular bean in the Southwestern US and in Northern Mexico. It is a low fat, high fiber food.
There has been, and still is, plenty of research being done to improve the lowly bean. The primary varieties planted in the Uncompahgre Valley are Olathe, Bill Z, and Othello. The aim of the current research is to develop bush style, upright growth pattern, which researchers think will raise the plant yield.
The beans you see planted in this valley have a shorter growing season then other crops at only about three months compared to four or five for other crops like corn and onions. The shorter growth time translates into lower water requirement, a good thing here abouts.
Jerry Allen of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) says growers usually apply 50 inches of water, for a net 25 inches getting into the crop bed in furrow irrigation. The plants also use quite a bit less nitrogen and that means lower crop growing cost.
When harvested, the beans are dried and stored in 100-pound sacks. Allen says the Colorado bean yield last year was about 21 sacks per acre. The price for a sack in 2019 jumped to about $30, up almost 50% higher than what it had been over the last seven or eight seasons. The Producers Co-op handles the processing and shipping of the local crop.
Some farmers contract with the co-op to raise certified bean seed, which sells for two-to-three times per sack more than regular beans. Those certified beans are cleaned and seed treated to plant for next year.
