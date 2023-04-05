The pinwheels now spinning on the Montrose County Justice Center lawn and in front of the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center aren’t for show — they are a message.
The message: Local kids are suffering physical and sexual abuse, as well as from neglect, or witnessing domestic violence. Although April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, the reality is year-round.
“We’ve already conducted 81 forensic interviews,” said Michelle Gottlieb, executive director of the Dolphin House. “That’s actually a little bit of an increase over last year where we were at at this time. You basically double that for caregivers. That’s what we’re dealing with so far this year.” (The 81 included two children who were too young for interviews, because they cannot yet talk.)
The Dolphin House serves child abuse victims and their non-offending family members in Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties, offering a kid-friendly environment where victims can receive services and resources all in one place. Last year, the center saw 275 primary victims, of whom 65% were female and 35% male; 54% were 10 or younger. The Dolphin House provided 1,135 advocacy sessions for victims in current and previous cases.
The Dolphin House is but one of many entities that works to help kids who experience abuse.
CASA of the 7th Judicial District — or Court Appointed Special Advocates — provides a trained caseworker to represent the interests of the child in civil dependency and neglect cases in the above-listed counties. CASA has about 30 cases, half of which have an active caseworker (also called a CASA) on them, with a need for more volunteers, Program Manager Alison Huskey said.
“I believe it’s important because oftentimes, these kids really have nobody. (If) they’re placed in a foster home … most likely, they are in a strange home and they feel alone in the world. I believe a CASA also gives them a support system, makes them feel like somebody is there for them, that they’re listened to,” added Huskey, who, as a retired teacher, has seen her share of abused and neglected children.
Montrose County Child Protective Services (through Health and Human Services) investigates cases of abuse and neglect. Last year, CPS received 954 calls, of which 227 met screen-in criteria. Of these, CPS substantiated 12 reports of physical abuse; 136 cases of neglect; five of medical neglect; 13 of sexual abuse and three reports of psychological abuse. (Different entities’ case numbers do not necessarily match. A child may be seen through one agency, but not necessarily through another, although kids usually do go through the Dolphin House, which uses a multi-disciplinary team approach. Also, a report and investigation might not lead to an arrest or prosecution.)
To bring child abuse into the public eye, advocates for children, law enforcement and county officials joined a ceremony Tuesday morning amid a sea of bright blue and silver pinwheels at the Justice Center.
At the invitation of CPS Program Manager Stephanie Holsinger, they added pinwheels to represent the “joy of childhood,” planting them in front of a sheriff’s office vehicle that was marked to promote child abuse awareness and to encourage reporting.
Holsinger later said many of the cases through CPS involve neglect and of these, several are the result of parental or caregiver substance abuse — kids are not being properly cared for because adults in their lives are using drugs.
While most abuse is perpetrated by someone the child knows, Gottlieb said the Dolphin House has begun seeing more cases of online sexual exploitation.
“We are definitely seeing an uptick in that," she said. "They are being identified, groomed and exploited online before it enters their physical world. It happens in ways parents are not aware of."
Some of those ways involve predators portraying themselves as kids in online role-playing games or apps, she said.
Also, because some of the children involved are willingly sharing images of themselves, it highlights the need for strong parental involvement. Gottlieb said that nationally, one in six kids between 9 and 17 have shared a nude image — and of these 50% either did not know or did not care they were sharing it with a stranger. Forty-one percent of the time, they shared an image with someone they believed to be an adult.
“It goes to that grooming piece. If a predator initially makes contact with that child and they go through the grooming process, that child is well aware it’s an adult and they are still sending those images,” Gottlieb said.
But, she added: “All is not lost.”
Parents need to have frank and open conversations about sexting and sextortion, as well as regular discussions about their children’s online activity.
“Parents need to be the trusted adult in their child’s life so they feel less need to interact with an adult they don’t know online,” Gottlieb said. “They have to have very honest conversations about it if someone is pressing them for sexually explicit images or videos.
“They have to be willing to talk about it. It’s ugly. Parents want to believe their kids don’t know anything about it. But if you don’t introduce the topic and control the narrative, a stranger on the internet is going to do it for you.”
Child Protective Services recently began keeping stats in additional categories: sex trafficking and labor trafficking. To-date, Holsinger said, CPS has not logged reports of that type of abuse.
Gottlieb reminded the public that other types of abuse continue to be perpetrated in the 7th Judicial District.
“We still see sexual abuse. We still see physical abuse. There’s been an uptick in witnesses to violence because domestic violence is on the rise,” she said.
At least when abuse is reported, Gottlieb added, it positions the child victim to receive help.
“I worry more about the kids we don’t see than the kids we do see," he said, "because we’re able to provide services for the kids we see.”