Down by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter, the clock was ticking on the Olathe Pirates’ 2021 season. Their opponent, Sargent, shot their way to a sizable lead.
The Pirates, though, went toe-to-toe with the Farmers in the fourth quarter, storming back to send the game into overtime with the score knotted at 48-48.
In overtime, it was all Pirates. Olathe outscored Sargent 8 to 6 to win 56-52, the Pirates’ first playoff win in four years (their last was on March 3, 2017).
“They just kept battling back,” Olathe coach Paul Althaus said. “It’s probably something we wouldn't have done earlier this season. It shows their maturity and drive to get better as the season has gone along.
“I’m proud of how they hung in there and battled back.”
The Pirates benefited from Analise Marin’s clutch play. The freshman scored seven points in the fourth quarter and overtime, adding an offensive boost after a slow 24 minutes.
Junior Makayla Millsap had her best game of the season, scoring 23 points. She hadn’t scored more than nine points ever in a varsity game, but flipped that script on Tuesday, sinking four three-pointers while converting consistently on her free-throw attempts.
“She’s gained a lot of confidence as the years gone along,” Althaus said. “She played varsity last year and it's been a growing process. … I told the girls, if they are on, we want them to be shooting the ball. She (Millsap) did that tonight and attacked the basket.”
Mariah Garcia added 16 points, her fourth straight game scoring in double-digits. Garcia has been a critical component of the Pirates’ since Feb. 12. During the current span, Garcia has scored more than 12 points in seven of the past nine games.
“Her last two games have been pretty solid,” Althaus said. “She's been able to calm down on the floor and see things a lot better … she’s rebounding well for us and her energy gets us going.”
Offensively, other Pirates fed off that energy as Evany Ruiz had eight points and Delana Mountford played stingy defense all game. Ruiz and Ashlee Green joined Mountford with clutch defensive efforts, helping the Pirates advance to the Sweet 16.
Olathe capitalized on opportunities during the fastbreak on Tuesday, securing points in bunches. It’s been one of the Pirates’ strengths en route to a 10-5 record.
The first three quarters were filled with foul trouble, though, as the Pirates kept sending the Farmers to the line. Eventually, Althaus said he told his team to limit the fouls to open an opportunity to close the gap and stage a comeback.
The Pirates immediately responded by playing tough defense and chipping away at the fourth quarter deficit, Althaus said.
The win was fitting for a Pirates team that came in excited to host a playoff game.
With the win, Olathe will now visit No. 3 Sanford on Thursday.
“They are excited to move on and get to play,” Althaus said. (The next game) will be a challenge for us.”
Sanford (13-1) has two players averaging more than 10 points — Cheyenne Caldon (12.2) and Asia Caldon (11.9). Sanford didn’t play on Tuesday due to a first-round bye.
