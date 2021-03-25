Police and the sheriff’s street crimes unit tracked and, after a chase down U.S. 50, captured a man wanted since February for allegedly pistol-whipping the current boyfriend of his ex-partner.
Robbie Martinez, 44, was apprehended after a vehicle chase Tuesday. He was detained on a warrant alleging second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal mischief and domestic violence. Formal charges are due April 22.
He was also detained on suspicion of vehicular eluding, driving under revocation and reckless driving. Martinez is set to appear in court on that case March 29. Formal charges are pending.
A woman with him in the vehicle, Angelina Tapia, 32, was arrested on an assault and domestic violence warrant in an unrelated matter. She had also been arrested days earlier on allegations that she punched and choked a teenager during an argument. Formal charges are due April 22.
According to Montrose County Jail records, both remained in custody Wednesday evening.
On Feb. 15, a man’s 911 call brought police to a home on Spruce Drive. The man, who was phoning from a gas station, was found with a head laceration that required stitches to close.
The man’s girlfriend, who formerly dated Martinez, alleged Martinez had struck the man in the head with a gun after coming into her part of the rental property and kicking in her locked bedroom door.
The woman said although she did not fear for her own safety at the time, she did fear for her boyfriend, who Martinez “kicked and punched several times” before striking him with the gun, an arrest affidavit alleges.
She identified Martinez as the tenant of the basement apartment in the home and said she rented the upstairs. Martinez did not have a legitimate reason to come into her part of the home, she told police.
Martinez left the scene in a black Ford Expedition, but later texted the woman, telling her not to call police because “it would be all bad,” the affidavit said. In a later text, Martinez reportedly told her he had cameras and had been listening to what officers and detectives at the scene had been saying.
Police then issued an alert to regional agencies to have them keep an eye out for Martinez and the described vehicle. They continued investigating leads in the weeks following.
On Tuesday, police received a tip that Martinez had been seen in a local mobile home park. Montrose Police Department Detective Sergeant Michelle Berry and Detective Patrick Demers went to the scene and began surveillance, with Detective Samantha Graves taking up position on the west side of the mobile home park near Miami Road and U.S. 50.
Police spotted a black Expedition with a car-hauler trailer attached, which bore a blue BMW. Berry said in the arrest affidavit that she knew from the investigation that Martinez had access to such a vehicle. She contacted the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team, because other police officers were tied up on other calls.
Berry and Demers trailed the Ford as it drove off, pulling the BMW on the trailer; Berry determined the BMW’s plates matched that of a 1992 Cadillac that belonged to a person who is not involved in Martinez’s cases.
The officers took note of the Ford’s occupants after it pulled onto the shoulder, confirming Martinez was in the vehicle, along with a woman who appeared to be wearing a hood to hide her face. She would later be identified as Tapia.
For safety reasons, the officers waited for backup.
The HIT Team then saw another vehicle pull up to the Expedition and its occupant run up to the Ford, then back, before taking off at a high speed toward Montrose. The affidavit says Martinez and Tapia remained in the Ford, which then drove away, with unmarked police units tailing it down the highway.
The vehicle did not pull over when a Colorado State Patrol unit put on lights and sirens. Instead, the Ford crested Cerro Summit and proceeded into a narrow canyon with a no-passing zone; Berry wrote in the affidavit that it veered to the left into the oncoming lane as if to pass her, even as a westbound vehicle approached.
“At that time, I felt the manner in which Robbie’s actions were were escalating to (to be) reckless,” Berry wrote.
She turned on her lights and sirens and drove ahead to stop westbound traffic as the CSP tried an unsuccessful maneuver to stop the Ford.
The vehicle came to a stop before reaching the location where another trooper was setting up spike strips to take out the Ford’s tires. Although the vehicle stopped, the driver initially refused to get out, per the affidavit.
Both the man and woman inside were detained, however, and identified as Martinez and Tapia.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
