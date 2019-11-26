In just a few days, Montrose Community Dinners Inc. will host its annual Thanksgiving meal.
The free feast is a full turkey and ham dinner, with desserts, and is from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, at Friendship Hall (Montrose County Fairgrounds), 1101 N. Second. St.
Volunteers have responded in force to help with the 25th year of the tradition, but organizers need more pies and desserts to be donated. All oven space at the venue will be occupied by turkeys, precluding volunteers from baking pies onsite, so bring full baked pies and desserts to Friendship Hall between 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. today and Wednesday, and by 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Meal organizers are also keeping the phone lines open for those who would like to have a meal delivered to them; this line is open through Wednesday and can be reached at 970-318-6759. Montrose Community Dinners is willing to consider deliveries into Delta.
Additionally, the dinner’s board is this year experimenting with giving food waste to local farmers who can use it for livestock such as pigs and chickens. More farmers are urged to inquire about the food waste at 970-417-5096. (Please bring own buckets to collect the waste.)
The Thanksgiving feast is open to all who would like to enjoy the meal and activities. There is no fee, although donations are accepted from those who would like to give.
Kevin Kuns will emcee the event. Presentation of the Colors is to be conducted by Master Sgt. Drew Pate and the Montrose High School Color Guard, followed by Lily Poole singing the national anthem and invocation by Jasmine Aragon of PEER Kindness.
Musician Karen Mercer plays from noon to 1 p.m., then musician Paul Chamberlain will entertain diners.
(Note: Online version corrected to reflect correct phone number for meal deliveries.)
