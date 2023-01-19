Plaintiffs say no justification for New Mexico ranger fatally shooting Montrose man

The New Mexico park ranger who fatally shot a Montrose man in 2020 had no justification for doing so, the man’s family argues, in pushing back on the government’s attempt to have their federal lawsuit effectively dismissed.
Charles “Gage” Lorentz was on his way home from out of state on March 21, 2020, when a ranger at Carlsbad Cavern National Park, New Mexico, pulled over his vehicle on allegations that Lorentz was speeding and had struck a sign.
The encounter ended with Lorentz, 25, being shot; the U.S. Attorney’s Office contends Lorentz had first struggled with the ranger, Robert Mitchell, and struck him, prompting Mitchell to act in self-defense.
The Lorentz family sued the U.S. Department of the Interior (National Park Service) and Mitchell in late 2020.
The government previously moved to have the suit dismissed and summary judgment issued.
“The government never offers a justification for the killing of Gage Lorentz,” attorney Shannon Kennedy wrote in a Jan. 13 response in opposition to the motion for summary judgment.
“Instead, the government ignores the best evidence, the ranger’s own body -worn camera footage. Ranger Mitchell’s failure to articulate a legal justification for the killing of Gage Lorentz is fatal to the government’s defense of this battery claim evaluated under New Mexico law.”
The feds’ position
The government’s October 2022 motion for a summary judgment states Lorentz was erratic and defied Mitchell’s repeated orders to turn around. When Mitchell displayed his Taser, Lorentz allegedly said he would “need the other one,” referring to the ranger’s service weapon. Mitchell tasered Lorentz when he refused for the third time to turn around, and Lorentz also put his hands in his pockets.
Tasering Lorentz did not work; the government’s motion alleges Lorentz began striking Mitchell in the head, got him onto the ground, and reached for his gun “as corroborated by independent eyewitnesses.”
As they struggled, Mitchell shot Lorentz once “but without any apparent effect.” Two seconds later, he fired a second shot into Lorentz’s chest, killing him.
Mitchell is entitled to qualified immunity and his actions were supported by probable cause under New Mexico law, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez wrote, asking for an order of summary judgment favoring the defendants. (In basic terms, qualified immunity shields from civil liability public officials who are engaged in their official duties unless it can be proved they violated a clearly established constitutional right.)
Mitchell did not violate Lorentz’s Fourth Amendment rights and his use of a Taser did not constitute unreasonable force, Uballez said. Mitchell’s use of ultimately lethal force was “reasonable” after he was assaulted by a person trying to gain control of his gun, the government contends.
Uballez also dismissed the family’s allegation that Mitchell had “recklessly and deliberately manufactured the need to use additional force” when he pointed a Taser at Lorentz, closed the distance between them to attempt a drive stun (points of Taser directly against skin, instead of firing a wired probe from a distance) and shooting Lorentz for the second time.
Lorentz was the “primary initiator” by his conduct, Uballez alleged in the filing.
A legal dispute
Lorentz’s parents, Kimberly Beck and Travis Lorentz, sharply disagree with the government’s explanation about what happened. Separate of the lawsuit, they have been fighting to end qualified immunity, which has already been curtailed in Colorado, at least with respect to peace officers.
Kennedy in the January filing said no legal theory supports Mitchell killing Lorentz and that what the government has said transformed its own motion into a simpler analysis of battery and negligence under New Mexico law.
Use of reasonable force in that state is an affirmative defense, meaning the officer or government agency has to prove the use of force was legally privileged. Also, whether that force can be used to make a lawful arrest is a question for juries and thus, is best determined at a trial.
Body camera evidence shows “clear evidence” of battery and unjustified use of force, Kennedy argued.
The family’s original complaint raised issues with 26 seconds of missing body camera footage.
KOBTV in New Mexico aired existing footage that showed Mitchell ordering Gage to turn around and the young man shaking his head before shifting from one foot to the other. He is then tasered and the footage cuts off, resuming when the shooting takes place.
Mitchell chose to unholster his weapon “at a time when he perceived Mr. Lorentz was no longer attempting to reach around his waist — at a time where he faced no risk of physical harm,” Kennedy also wrote.
“This key fact is undisputed.”
The case rests on what the body camera footage shows, the plaintiffs say, and they “will prove at trial that every act Mitchell took was an unnecessary and objectively unreasonable escalation of force, culminating in the wrongful death of their son.”
Kennedy took aim at the government’s reliance on eyewitnesses who reportedly said Lorentz appeared to be going for the gun.
The three were “frightened” teenage boys and the government’s case rests on their “irrelevant misperceptions,” along with the mischaracterization of a single frame from the body cam, the family’s opposition motion states.
The plaintiffs oppose the boys’ declarations as “shams” that lack foundation and contradict both the body cam footage and drone footage of the scene that shows how far away they and their vehicle were to Lorentz’s vehicle.
Mitchell himself stated to investigators that he “took the fight” to Lorentz, the filing adds. “There was no fight until Mitchell started the fight. … there were no pre-assault indicators.” (The ranger’s full statement, according to court records, was: “Just like I was taught at [Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers], you know, if you have pre-assault indicators, don’t wait around to get assaulted. Take the fight to them. So, I deployed the Taser and I did see one barb go into him, but he just stood there, and I went in for a drive stun.”)
Per the plaintiff’s Jan. 13 filing: Lorentz was a “comfortable distance away” and standing where Mitchell had told him to stand. Still, Mitchell fired Taser probes at him when he could have stepped further away, taken cover, called for backup or continued talking to Lorentz — and then, the ranger “charged” him.
Mitchell pulled his Taser trigger at least five more times, “beat Gage with his Taser, shot Gage in the leg with his service pistol (shattering his femur), before mounting Gage and shooting him in the heart while Gage lay on his back, wincing in pain with his eyes closed,” Kennedy wrote.
Mitchell had no legal right to use that kind of force, she said, adding that the ranger failed to then perform CPR, even though he was a former EMT. Instead, he went back to his vehicle, put out a shots fired call “and drinks a cup of coffee as the life drains from Gage Lorentz.”
The filing also alleges Mitchell at deposition proved an unreliable witness, because he gave two statements contrary to what his body camera shows, and he also replied “I don’t know” to a question at deposition as to whether he remembered anything correctly.
The ranger testified that nothing about Lorentz’s hands or body made him believe the Montrose man was armed and he did not ask whether he was armed, the filing says.
A person who reviewed the video with forensic techniques stated Mitchell shot Lorentz with a Taser before Lorentz could register or complete the ranger’s request to remove his hands from his pockets.
The filing goes on to detail, point-by-point, the plaintiffs’ disputes with the way the government characterized the encounter.
The plaintiffs say Lorentz complied with instructions to step where Mitchell had told him and to spread his feet. Lorentz shook his head no when told to turn around, but remained where he was and did not move toward Mitchell. His hands were empty. He was not armed. Lorentz was given approximately one second to take his hands out of his pockets before Mitchell deployed the Taser.
The family’s filing appears to contend that Mitchell beat their son’s face with his Taser.
As described in the Jan. 13 document, when the video footage from the body camera resumes, it showed Mitchell and Lorentz on the ground, with the ranger holding his pistol in a two-handed grip “and Gage is pushing the gun to the ground.”
Per the document, Mitchell separated from Lorentz and began to stand up, then fired the gun into Lorentz’s right leg.
“The video shows defendant Michell then push the severely injured Gage to the ground and onto his back. … Mitchell has a position of advantage and time to reassess,” Kennedy wrote, yet the ranger pinned Lorentz down and pointed the gun against his chest. Lorentz’s arms are down by his sides, not reaching for anything.
“A reasonable officer would not have used lethal force in this situation,” Kennedy argued.
Mitchell’s own memory is faulty, she said. During a scene walk-through with investigators, Mitchell said he had gotten up and taken steps back from Lorentz and shot him while standing; the body camera footage shows him on the ground. During deposition, Mitchell purportedly “disavowed” his walkthrough description. During the walkthrough, he also said he thought Lorentz had gotten up and was coming for him, but later said that was inaccurate, based on what he remembered at the time, the Jan. 13 filing says.
This, Kennedy argued, showed a pattern of getting facts wrong to cast Mitchell’s actions more favorably.
The U.S. District Court should deny the defendants’ motion for summary judgment, she said: What Mitchell did was battery as defined in New Mexico law, and a private person would not enjoy a privileged status for committing it. Mitchell should not either, because the amount of force he used to achieve a lawful objective was unreasonable. The use of deadly force also was unreasonable, the filing contends — established principle holds lethal force cannot be used in non-deadly situations.
It was Lorentz, not Mitchell, who was acting in self-defense, Kennedy wrote.
Because a reasonable person would conclude Mitchell, while acting under the color of law, used unreasonable force, the motion for summary judgment should be dismissed, she said.
A response to the filing was not immediately available.
A settlement conference set for later this month was vacated in December, after the government defendants were, upon vetting the case, “currently unwilling to offer a settlement amount that would be conducive to meaningful settlement discussions.”