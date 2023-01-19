Plaintiffs say no justification for New Mexico ranger fatally shooting Montrose man

Signs commemorating Gage Lorentz wait at Centennial Plaza to be taken up by marchers March 19, 2022. The Montrose man was fatally shot by a park ranger in New Mexico, which prompted his parents to sue the federal government for excessive force, which the government defendants deny. His family is pressing for an end to qualified immunity and has been holding annual marches since his 2020 death. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

The New Mexico park ranger who fatally shot a Montrose man in 2020 had no justification for doing so, the man’s family argues, in pushing back on the government’s attempt to have their federal lawsuit effectively dismissed.

Charles “Gage” Lorentz was on his way home from out of state on March 21, 2020, when a ranger at Carlsbad Cavern National Park, New Mexico, pulled over his vehicle on allegations that Lorentz was speeding and had struck a sign.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

