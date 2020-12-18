Thousands of dollars worth of iTunes gift cards; plane tickets to Texas; hotel bookings and home improvement materials, including a grill and smoker — all are items an arrest affidavit alleges a former Montrose County School District employee spent district money on, with more than $235,000 used to buy items from Walgreens over the course of about five years.
Robert “Steve” McEwin was the district’s director of technology. He was arrested last week on suspicion of felony-3 theft of more than $100,000; using a forged academic record and second-degree forgery (both misdemeanors). Formal charges are pending. McEwin is free on bond and due in court in January.
McEwin had been on leave since October; the school district said he was terminated Dec. 11, the date of his arrest.
The school district’s director of security, James Pavlich, contacted police over suspicious purchases made with district credit cards. Pavlich told Montrose Police Detective Anthony Naro that he suspected McEwin was using district money for personal expenses, including some involving his late wife’s vehicle.
According to the affidavit, Pavlich and Jessica Beller, the district’s director of instructional services, were given McEwin’s duties after he was placed on leave. They became suspicious after finding numerous recurring charges to Walgreens for iTunes gift cards. Pavlich estimated about $80,000 had been spent over the past two years and that purchases showed two to three visits to Walgreens per week that always included a $500 iTunes card and some other small items.
Although the school district used to purchase apps through iTunes cards, that changed in 2017 to a different purchasing system, which Apple later confirmed.
Naro later determined from the receipts that most of the apps listed on them were for free apps and, per the affidavit, other district employees told Beller they had not received iTunes gift cards from IT to pay for apps.
“Due to these statements by the Apple representative, it is clear Robert was not using the iTunes gift cards for school-related purchases,” Naro wrote in the affidavit.
Pavlich told officers he was unable to determine what McEwin had allegedly been buying, because he didn’t have access to McEwin’s personal Apple ID and McEwin always used his personal computer for work, even though this was not usually allowed.
McEwin might have been allowed to do so under the previous superintendent, whose management style differed from current Superintendent Carrie Stephenson’s, Pavlich said, per the affidavit.
McEwin reportedly chaffed at her management style and the tighter rein she employed, and had begun taking vacation and personal days to be away from the office.
McEwin appears to have been placed on leave in part because school district department heads reported his department was not reliable, helpful or readily accessible. His administrative leave was performance-based, the affidavit indicates.
Per the document, as Pavlich looked further, he developed detailed documentation about the suspect purchases, the amount of which far exceeded his initial estimate and showed “$235,363 spent at Walgreens alone between June 2015 and September 2020 when the last purchase was made just prior to his administrative leave.”
The purchases were made with a school district credit card, then submitted to the finance department as a receipt that usually showed the purchase as a large amount of apps, Naro said. An Apple representative told the detective that the gift cards could only be redeemed via a personal iTunes account and could not be used the way McEwin allegedly claimed they were.
The district also turned over other suspicious receipts for travel, home maintenance and other types of purchases. Pavlich told the detective it seemed many had been falsified or tampered with; further, others purportedly showed items shipped to McEwin’s home.
Among these receipts were flight bookings for a Texas woman who later told police she was McEwin’s girlfriend. One of the bookings also showed a ticket for a man with the same last name as the woman.
The date of travel for this ticket did not match any school district employee calendar event with guests and neither the woman nor her son were district employees.
Naro said it was “clear (McEwin) utilized his MCSD-issued credit card for non-authorized travel and travel expenses.”
The district also furnished receipts from Home Depot, reflecting the district’s credit card and tax-exempt status had been used to buy things like a compressor, a wood pellet grill and smoker, sprinkler heads and lines, submersible pump and bathroom fixtures.
But finance orders McEwin allegedly submitted purported to show he had purchased IT supplies relating to internet and fiber optics, Naro said.
Another purchase purporting to show high-speed cable and related tools appeared to have actually been that of a stainless steel sink. Naro said in the affidavit the “order number provided is fictitious,” and went on to allege other similar fictitious receipts.
Officers first surveilled McEwin’s Spring Creek home on Nov. 16. As the investigation progressed, Stephenson contacted police to inform them that when she checked with the university where McEwin said he had earned a doctorate degree, she was told there was no such credential.
The school district had been paying him more based on the doctorate degree, per the affidavit.
Stephenson and Pavlich reportedly began to suspect McEwin was planning a departure when they learned he had contacted the district’s personnel office for payout information on his vacation hours if he resigned. They suspected he might go to Texas, because he appeared to spend a lot of time there.
Police served a search warrant at McEwin’s home Dec. 11, at the same time he was to be meeting with Stephenson and Pavlich. During this meeting, Naro and Detective Sgt. Michelle Berry came into the room to see if he would come to the police department for an interview; McEwin declined, saying he needed an attorney.
“He did not seem concerned, but I did notice his hands were visibly shaking,” Naro wrote.
McEwin’s girlfriend and his stepson were at his home when police arrived to serve the warrant; they were confused but cooperative. The woman told police that McEwin often flew to visit her in Texas and had bought her plane tickets several times as well. She also believed McEwin always paid for things using $500 Visa gift cards, which she found odd; however, the woman also was certain he had not used iTunes cards.
The woman also said she was at the house to help him pack to move to Texas.
McEwin’s stepson told officers he had been out of touch with McEwin, until McEwin asked him to come help him move to Texas.
McEwin’s vehicle was found packed, as if for a move, Naro also said.
Police reportedly found many of the items that had been purchased with district credit cards while searching the home, but did not find official diplomas or transcripts.
McEwin was arrested when he returned home from the school district office. He was not allowed to post bail before signing a waiver of extradition.
