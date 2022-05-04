A grand opening for a planned hotel next to Montrose Regional Airport with a rooftop bar was scheduled for this month, according to the only responsive bid submitted to Montrose County nearly two years ago.
But the land slated for the hotel has remained undeveloped.
Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday morning terminated two agreements with the company slated to build a Hilton Homewood Suites due to breaches of contract.
The ground lease agreement between Montrose County and SunCore Hospitality Montrose Airport LLC, approved in August 2021, stipulates that construction should start no later than Dec. 1, 2021 — and that the county can terminate the release if that is not fulfilled.
The decision to terminate the contract was unanimously passed as a part of the consent agenda without discussion at the May 4 meeting of the Board of County Commissioners.
Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen confirmed that the contract with SunCore was terminated because of contract breaches but declined further comment.
The CEO of SunCore Group, Gregory Wilhelm-Wenzel, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
When asked for an update in November 2021, Wilhelm-Wenzel told the Daily Press that a groundbreaking date had not been set.
“We are still working with (the) city and county on site plan design and confirmation of COVID cost impacts and supply chain material impact and material availabilities in the coming months,” Wilhelm-Wenzel wrote in a text message.
SunCore was the only company to submit a bid on the airport hotel project. Several other companies expressed interest in the project but did not end up submitting a bid, Director of Aviation Lloyd Arnold told the Daily Press last year.
While the ground lease agreement says that construction should have started in December 2021, earlier documents suggest earlier start dates.
An amendment to the request for proposals for the hotel in August 2020 details that work on the project should start as soon as the contracts were inked and city permits issued, “preferably in early 2021.”
SunCore’s response to the request for proposals submitted in September 2020 includes a timeline that targets submitting for permits in January 2021 and a grand opening in May 2022.
An employee in the City of Montrose building services department said Wednesday that no permits had been issued for the airport hotel.
The initial development agreement with SunCore and the county, approved by the commissioners in January 2021, says that SunCore should have secured financing by April 30, 2021 and start construction no later than June 30, 2021.
While SunCore would have owned the building if it had been constructed, the land slated for hotel development was on a 49-year lease with the county. Rent for the site was $1,642 per month starting in September 2021, with annual adjustments with the consumer price index, and would have doubled after the building was completed and a certificate of occupancy was issued.
Delinquent rent is one of nine listed situations that would allow the county to cancel the ground lease agreement.
The contract also stipulates that SunCore should give the county a surety bond within 30 days of signing the lease and before construction would begin.
Yergensen declined to comment on whether SunCore had been paying rent on time to the county and whether a surety bond had been issued.
Articles of incorporation for a limited liability corporation called SunCore Hospitality Montrose Airport were filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in March 2020.
The Montrose Airport LLC is associated with SunCore Group, a development company headquartered in Denver. The office suite listed on SunCore’s Montrose Airport LLC filing, the SunCore website and county documents is a postal box at a USPS facility in Denver.
Wilhelm-Wenzel told the Daily Press in September that SunCore employees work remotely and that the company was reconsidering relocating headquarters to Montrose, which was also mentioned in the submitted bid.
“A lot of companies are set up that way,” Wilhelm-Wenzel said.
The hotel was going to be a branch of Hilton Homewood Suites, which SunCore’s bid proposal describes as “an upscale extended stay hotel.” Designs for the 118-room hotel included a restaurant, indoor pool and rooftop bar.
Building a hotel at the airport had been in discussion for years as passenger traffic has continued to set new records.
Jacobs Engineering, which does on-call architectural and engineering services for the airport, first started working on crafting the request for proposals in November 2018.
The county paid $31,305 to Jacobs for a utility study and drainage report for the hotel and a parking garage, completed in August 2020.
SunCore was financially responsible for all of the development, according to the now-terminated contract.
The first phase of the ongoing terminal expansion project, which broke ground last fall, should be completed before the start of the hectic holiday travel season according to plans.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.