The Montrose County Planning and Development Division is changing office hours to better serve the public. The new office hours take effect Sept. 3, following the Labor Day holiday, for which county offices are closed.

The new office hours are:

Monday – Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The office is closed Monday to Friday for lunch from noon – 12:30 p.m.

