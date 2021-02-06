The City of Montrose is accepting applications for a vacant seat on the city’s Planning Commission. According to the city’s news release, the term for the vacant seat expires on Dec. 31, 2022, at which point the appointee could reapply for a four-year term.
The Planning Commission evaluates matters related to planning and community development. Members of the Planning Commission serve at the pleasure of the City Council and are appointed for four-year overlapping terms.
Meetings are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, commission meetings are currently held electronically via Zoom.
Applications are available at City Hall, 433 S. First Street, on the City of Montrose website at CityOfMontrose.org/Application, or by calling 970-240-1422. Applications and letters of interest must be submitted to the City Clerk by 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.
Info is from a City of Montrose press release.
