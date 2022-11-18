Cheers, hugs and handshakes followed the Montrose County Planning Commission’s decision to deny a recommended rezoning application on Thursday night.
The proposal to rezone 3 acres at 21044 U.S. 550 from general agricultural to commercial was light on details and heavy on neighbor concerns about how the property might then be used, planning commissioners found by their vote.
“I just don’t think it would be prudent,” Planning Commissioner Phillip Lee said prior to the board’s unanimous vote to not recommend the rezone.
Thursday’s vote is not the final word. The Montrose County commissioners are set to consider the application at their Dec. 6 meeting, where they could go along with planning staff’s recommendation to approve the rezone, or agree with the planning commission and nix it.
Krys and Andy Bartol sought the rezone earlier this year after purchasing the lot next door to their Airbnb on Highway 550.
When county planning staff notified nearby property owners as required, the letters flooded in, expressing worries over traffic “already congested by gravel trucks” from operations on nearby Moonlight Mesa; safe access to their properties; property values; noise; pollution and the environment.
Several worried that a gas station could be sited on the parcel were it to be rezoned, although the applicants hadn’t specifically proposed that type of business.
The planning commission held a public hearing on Oct. 27, but continued a decision until Thursday, after the applicants decided they wanted to consider their options upon hearing the concerns.
Although they considered perhaps applying for a different type of zoning, they ultimately decided to go forward with the request to be zoned as commercial, Planning Director Tallmadge Richmond said.
Richmond presented a fat stack of additional letters received since Oct. 27, including a detailed one containing research about the health risks of siting fueling stations near neighborhoods.
After a brief break to review the additional information, Planning Commission Vice Chair David Seymour decided to reopen the public hearing — but limited it to comments specific to the newly arrived information.
First, the applicant and applicants’ representative were given time to speak.
“We’re confident that we have followed the county process, per the (planning) staff,” said real estate agent Shane Copeland, in explaining how meetings with Richmond and attempts to address concerns led to the conclusion that a commercial zoning would work best. Copeland spoke on behalf of Renfrow Realty.
Seymour noted “strong opposition” to a commercial gas station. “Is the applicant dead set on bringing in a commercial gas station to this site?” he asked.
“I don’t think dead set’s the word right now. We’re trying to get the zoning so we can rent this space for them,” Copeland said. The immediate step is to get the proper zoning, he said.
Commercial zoning — but not general business zoning — would allow for uses such as gas stations, although again, there wasn’t a specific proposal for one Thursday.
Seymour wanted to know if the owners were planning to sell the parcel upon securing the rezone, or if they would retain ownership.
Andy Bartol said they had not decided. He had moved on the parcel when it came up for sale in order to help protect his lots and short-term rental next door.
Seymour said there is a growing movement on the Western Slope to require bonding for properties that involve hazardous materials or fuels, so that clean-up could be assured once the property was no longer in use or if there was a problem. Since the planning commission was considering the new information related to a possible gas station, Seymour asked if Bartol would be in the position to bond the property if he indeed brought in a fueling station.
Bartol said he would do what it takes to comply with what the county would actually require.
The information from the applicants and Richmond did not persuade planning commissioners or the dozens of neighboring property owners who filled the meeting room and lined up along its back wall.
Planning Commissioner Dennis Murphy, again addressing the hypothetical of a gas station, pointed to the lot size of newer gas stations in Montrose. The largest, Golden Gate, is on 2.3 acres; the new Maverik station is on 0.9 acres and Alta sits on 0.6 acres, Murphy calculated.
“What scares me a little about this is it (the parcel in question) is 3 acres,” Murphy said, asking whether Bartol had considered perhaps seeking to rezone a smaller part of the lot.
That’s an unknown, Bartol said, because he is seeking the zoning in order to preserve his options and the application was only the first step in the process.
Although a gas station at the location “is not cast in stone,” Seymour reopened public comment for the concerns raised about why it would be undesirable there.
“What I am reading here concerns me greatly,” said Allen Dillon, who lives to the north of the parcel. He pointed to the unknown health effects from gas and chemical fumes and how far they would have to dissipate without harming anyone. As a rule of thumb, the safe distance seemed to be 524 feet. “That’s all well and good, unless you live 250 feet away,” he said.
Another nearby property owner, Hydeemaria Parker, would later say that 40 mph winds in the area are not uncommon and these would carry the fumes into neighborhoods.
Dillon said Bartol could “promise anything he wants to to anyone in this room,” but if he ends up selling, there is no way to require the promise to be kept.
“It seems to be that the board has a responsibility to the people who are going to be impacted the most. … You have over 70 negative responses to the zoning change,” he told planning commissioners.
“It seems to me that 70 families and their enjoyment of their property and homes should far outweigh the profit motive of one single individual,” Dillon said, drawing the first of many rounds of applause.
Joe Simo said the possibility of a gas station raises three key issues: more traffic at the intersection, the possibility of contamination and septic/sewer issues.
“More than anything, it’s a blank check,” Simo said of the rezoning proposal: if it is approved, no one knows what might go in.
Although the planning staff determined the rezone request conforms to the master plan, which identifies the intersection near the parcel as a commercial node, resident Ben Jensen said a lot has changed since the master plan update in 2010.
Then, there were about 30 homes nearby; now there are more than 60, he said. Although in 2010, it might have been a good place for a commercial node, it isn’t any longer, he added, and planning commissioners have a responsibility to reassess.
“Maybe he won’t put in a gas station, but there are strong rumblings,” Jensen said, noting that even if Bartol did not, he could sell to someone who would.
“I would ask that we reassess. … there are plenty of commercial nodes on Highway 550.”
Murphy circled back to the size of the parcel. If it one day hosted a gas station, at 3 acres, the business could be massive — and serve to increase traffic.
“I can’t support a 3-acre rezone. It’s too much,” he said.
Planning Commissioner Cliff Dodge pointed to zoning regulations that take into account adverse impacts anticipated uses can have on other property values. That, he said, was worth looking at.
Richmond interjected to clarify the process. Merely rezoning the property would not automatically allow a use like a fueling station. Any development of this sort would have to adhere to applicable regulations, laws and processes at the local, state and federal levels.
Development for commercial use would require traffic studies, he also said.
Failure to meet regulations required for a gas station would mean a gas station could not go in.
“That is why we’re not discussing a proposal for a gas station. That’s why we’re discussing a proposal for a rezone. That’s all we’re discussing. … They do for economic reasons want to keep it flexible for other possibilities,” Richmond said.
Actual uses would be addressed at the permitting stage, he also said.
“ … It is a little bit convoluted. It is a blank check. That’s about how land use works. It’s a rezone of the property. There are a number of uses that could apply and could go in there. I have high confidence in both the state and federal regulations to protect us,” Richmond said.
A rezone of this nature struck Seymour as a little like “a blank check being bought out.”
“That does kind of concern me,” he said.
Fellow Planning Commissioner Rocky Gabriel also had concerns with how much room 3 acres provides to build something like a large gas station. That, he said, would stand to add even more traffic to an already congested corridor.
Murphy moved to deny the rezone request, citing parcel size and the negative impact on surrounding properties.
A final round of applause broke out when the vote came down.
