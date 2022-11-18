Cheers, hugs and handshakes followed the Montrose County Planning Commission’s decision to deny a recommended rezoning application on Thursday night.

The proposal to rezone 3 acres at 21044 U.S. 550 from general agricultural to commercial was light on details and heavy on neighbor concerns about how the property might then be used, planning commissioners found by their vote.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

