Plating the newspaper. Here’s how the Montrose Daily Press does it using an offset press.

  • Updated
Denny Haulman, production manager, adjusts the amount of ink while the press runs on Thursday.

Gathering stories, selling advertisements and building classifieds is one step in the process behind making the Montrose Daily Press.

After spending an afternoon interviewing members of the community, reporters draft their stories for the next day’s paper in a Google Drive document before moving the story into the corresponding dated folder for the paper. Editor Justin Tubbs and Assistant Editor and Senior Writer Katharhynn Heidelberg then proofread the stories and the pages before sending the files to the press room.

From there, the press crew works their magic to expose an aluminum piece of plate of each page, before running the press.

Adonis Vailpando prepares to put an aluminum piece of film of the Montrose Daily Press’s front page onto the press cylinder. The film is secured with tabs.

Denny Haulman, the production manager, places the files into the template on a computer before that image is run through a Computer to Plate Unit (CTP).

“These are ultraviolet lights,” he said. “Once we process the PDFs, we send them over here. It’s like a camera on an aluminum piece of plate.”

The CTP machine burns the page image onto the plate. Before hooking onto the press, Terri Ingersoll, the press manager, punches holes in the plate and manually bends the plate’s edges to attach to the press cylinder. The holes ensure a straight print on every page.

Ernesto Ocegueda holds Tuesday’s plate to remove it as the press cylinder spins. After removing old films, the press crew secured the new plates.

Prior to transitioning to digital processing, Haulman said it took two hours to prepare the pages for the press. Now, it takes 45 minutes.

Once all the plates are prepped, Ernesto Ocugueda, Adonis Vailpando, Ingersoll and Haulman use wrenches to secure each plate piece to the cylinder.

Adonis Vailpando holds onto the end of yellow plate as he secures the end to the press cylinder before printing Thursday’s Montrose Daily Press.

Once the press starts to run, ink moves from a fountain through multiple rollers before covering the plate. The press uses around 200 pounds of cyan, magenta, yellow and black a month.

The first several runs may have streaks of color across the pages as the water rinses off the plate. Following color adjustments, Ingersoll picks newspapers to view under a loupe, which is a magnification tool that allows press operators to see if the four colors are aligned.

Terri Ingersoll, press manager, uses a loupe to check the registration of the newspaper. The magnifier allows Ingersoll to see how the colors overlay.

Newspapers and tabloids are printed on a paper that is 65% recycled and 35% virgin, which comes from wood scraps at lumber mills. The paper rolls through the offset press.

“This is an offset press where the plate transfers the image onto a rubber blanket and impresses images onto the page,” Haulman said.

The rolls of paper average 720 pounds and it takes three rolls on different machines to print the paper.

Wick Communications President and CEO Francis Wick looks through a paper with Mckenzie Moore, a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
A strapping machine heats a strand of plastic around the bundle of newspapers.

Francis Wick, president and CEO of Wick Communications, which owns the Montrose Daily Press recently visited the paper and toured the press room with the editorial staff. During the tour, he said, “If you rolled out one of these rolls of paper, it would reach Olathe.”

One roll of paper is 11 miles long.

Rolling off the press, the paper reaches what Haulman calls the heart of the press, the folder. A cylinder grabs the paper and folds it while also cutting the edges. Then, it moves through a stacking machine, which can be manually adjusted to create stacks of 10 or 15 newspapers.

Vailpando places the stacks of newspapers onto a cart, which are rolled into the inserting area of the press room. Once machines insert advertisements into the paper, it moves to a strapping machine. The machine heats a strand of plastic around the bundle, making it easier for the carriers to transfer into their vehicles before delivering to our subscribers.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

