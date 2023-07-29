CHARLESTON, SC -- Montrose High School senior Noah Richmond improved his second-round score by six shots Tuesday to post an 82-76—158 card at the 75th United States Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Championship at the Daniel Island golf club in Charleston, SC.

He was unable to make the match-play cut for the round of 64 golfers. His round of 76 included one birdie on a par 5.



