CHARLESTON, SC -- Montrose High School senior Noah Richmond improved his second-round score by six shots Tuesday to post an 82-76—158 card at the 75th United States Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Championship at the Daniel Island golf club in Charleston, SC.
He was unable to make the match-play cut for the round of 64 golfers. His round of 76 included one birdie on a par 5.
Richmond will compete in next week’s American Junior Golf Association tournament at the Bridges. The 54-hole stroke play tournament begins Tuesday.
Sullivan-Stanger win CC tourney
The team of Joe Sullivan and Rod Stanger defeated the team of Angelo DeJulio and Tyrel Sullivan by a shot on the last hole of the annual Cobble Creek Member-Guest golf tournament held at the Links of Cobble Creek, July 22-23.
There were six flights and 72 players in the field. The team of Denny Stout-Loren Stout won the post-tournament “shoot-out” competition on the third extra hole.
Other flight results include:
• First Flight: Manley Jordan-Jimmy Stellges, winner; Tim Strickland-Bill Crittenden, runner up.
• Second Flight: Sheldon Cline-Alan Hatfield, winner; Jim Hoffman-Jerry Cisneros, runner-up.
• Third Flight: Nick Parrot-Roger Hall, winner; Len Cribbs-Mike Pendley, runner-up.
• Fifth Flight: Randy Havens-Dennis Alexander, winner; John Szyfer-Tim Grambley, runner up.
V’ball, b’ball fundraiser
The 14 th annual Montrose High School volleyball and basketball fundraiser will be Friday, July 28, at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit MHS boys’ basketball and girls volleyball programs.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble format with an entry fee of $60 per person, $240 per team. Sponsorships for the tournament are available. Contact: Shane Forrest, 970.275.6908; or, Ryan Voehringer, 970.313.3460.
AJGA, state 4A golf coming
The third annual AJGA Junior Open at the Bridges presented by the City of Montrose will be July 30-Aug. 3. The tournament is sponsored by the Bridges and will feature top college and international players in junior golf.
Bosom Buddies golf Aug. 15
The 16th annual Bosom Buddies golf tournament at Cobble Creek will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15. All funds will go towards men and women who are facing breast cancer.
The tournament will feature four-person teams in a scramble format. A field of 100 golfers is expected. The tournament is sponsored by the Cobble Creek Women’s Golf Association.
More than $900,000 has been raised over the past 15 years of tournaments to support local breast cancer treatment.
Haven House golf tourney
The Larry Fredericksen Memorial Golf Scramble to End Homelessness will be held Aug. 26 at Cobble Creek. The golf tournament is a fundraiser for Haven House transitional living center. Fredericksen was the co-founder of the facility. Interested golfers or sponsors can contact Lil Fredericksen, 949-903-6161, or havenhousehomeless.org for more information and to register.
