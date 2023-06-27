Slammers win HW tourney
The annual HopeWest hospice golf tournament was held Saturday, June 24, at the Bridges.
Twenty-one teams participated in the scramble format competition.
Simmons Slammers posted the lowest score of the tournament, winning the competitive flight with a net score of 52.6. Pete Meyers No. 1 was second in the flight with a 55.1 score. The City of Montrose team was third, 55.4. The Atha Team – Keller Williams Realty was fourth, 55.6.
In the mixed flight, Nancy Young Stocks turned in a 55.2 card for first place. Bock/Lange was second with 55.9 and Carson/Laser was third, 56.2. Finishing fourth with a 56.9 total was Timberline Bank.
In the leisure flight, Western Gravel was the winner with a 55.4 score, just ahead of Scott Bridger, 55.6. Alpine Bank came in at 56.3 for third with Pete Meyers No. 2 fourth at 58.2
Member-member tournament
The Club at Cobble Creek had its annual member-member tournament June 24-25. There were three formats for the field, net chapman, net scramble, net better ball.
• Overall Net, Combo Flight: Rick Chapman-Timothy Strickland, 36-28-65—129; Joe Sullivan-Tyrel Sullivan, 34-30-65—130. Greg Mellgren-Neil Tice, 30-32—131; Greg Majors-Randy Reitz, 35-32-65—132.
• Overall Net, White Flight: Craig Pleinis-Chuck Sharp, 37-32-64—133; Scott Neaveill-Greg Neaveill, 35-34-67—136.
• Overall Net, Red Flight: Lois Meredith-Linda Sullivan, 33-35-68—136; Vickie Marietta-Gayle Reitz, 33-35-70—138.
• Gross Better Ball, Combo Flight: Tyrel Sullivan-Joe Sullivan, 67; Rick Chapman-Timothy Strickland, 68; James Stelljes-Brandon Baker, 72.
• Gross Better Ball, White Flight: Craig Pleinis-Chuck Sharp, 75; James Hoffman-Jerry Cisneros, 77; Tim Grambley-Sheldon Cline, 81.
• Gross Better Ball, Red Flight: Karen Elsea-Kim Jones, 67; Lois Meredith-Linda Sullivan, 68; Vickie Marietta-Gayle Reitz, 70; Peggy Murphy-Nancy Mcnerney, 71.
• Net Better Ball, Combo Flight: Rick Chapman-Timothy Strickland, 65; Greg Majors-Randy Reitz, 65; Joe Sullivan-Tyrel Sullivan, 66.
• Net Better Ball, White Flight: Craig Pleinis-Chuck Sharp, 64; Dennis Alexander-Frank Alvarado, 67; Scott Neaveill-Greg Neaveill, 67.
• Net Better Ball, Red Flight: Lois Meredith-Linda Sullivan, 73; Peggy Murphy-Nancy Mcnerney, 84.
Youth golf clinics set
The Montrose Junior Golf Alliance has scheduled its summer clinics.
• June 28-29: Cobble Creek. Ages 6-9: 9-10 a.m.; ages 10-12, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m.; ages 13-plus: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• June 30: Black Canyon Golf Club. Ages 6-9: 9-10 a.m.; ages 10-12, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; ages 13-plus, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• July 19-20: The Bridges. Ages 6-9, 9-10 a.m.; ages 10-12, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; ages 13 plus, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The annual Jack Pixler youth tournament will be July 21 with 8:15 check in at the Black Canyon Golf Club.
Family Cup at BCGC
The Black Canyon Golf Course will host the Family Cup, a multi-generational nine-hole golf tournament. It’ll be Thursday, June 29, with a 5:45 p.m. tee off. Cost is $20- per two-person team and will include appetizers and awards afterwards.
Family teams can be from two to six players and including grandparents, aunts/uncles, cousins, parents. The format will include scramble, alternate shot, 3 3’s and a chapman.