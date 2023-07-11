The team of Joanie and Kendyll Bernatis won the annual Ladybug golf tournament Saturday, July 8, at Cobble Creek. They posted the low gross score of 79. Runners-up in flight one were Julie Coleman-Tamra Gotobed (81), Juliet Miner-Sarah Genna (83) and two teams with an 84, Rita Currey-Vickie Marietta, and Jessica Smith-Wendy Milsap.
Other results from the tournament include:
• Flight two, gross, first place: Linda French-Jane Zongler (81); second place, Kathy Dremel-Sandra Kalinowski (83); third place Kat Scott-Nattigan Wortmann (88); Kelly Wharry-Becky Cookson (90), fourth; tie for fifth, Connie Pitz-Sally Jones (91), Nancy McNerney-Pam Dixon, 92.
• Flight three, gross, first place: Teri Gunter-Sandy Thies (90); second place, Janiice Cusick-Gail Fox (92); third place, Connie Majors-Suzanne Hansen (95); fourth place, Kelly Law-Roni Martin (97); fifth place, Pam Knight-Peggy Spindler.
• Flight one, net better ball, first place: Peggy Brink-Tressa Jaskunas (65); tie second place, Rita Currey-Vickie Marrietta (67), Julie Coleman-Tamra Gotobed (67); third place Vicky Hubbard-Mary Knoer (68); fourth place, Jessica Smith-Wendy Millsap, 69; fifth place, Essie Becker-Kim Jones, 70.
• Flight two, net better ball, first place: Linda French-Jane Zongler, 61; second place, Kathy Dremel-Sandra Kalinowshi (63), third place, Kat Scott-Nattigan Wortmann, (67); fourth place, Kelly Wharry-Becky Cookson (69); fifth place, Connie Pitts-Sally Jones (69) tie at 72: Carolyn Buxton-J Gallagher, Nancy McNerney-Pam Dixon, Beth Lambert-Phoebe Benziger, Molly Galetto-Chrissy Bodner, Tracy Dickinson-Belynda Prehn.
• Flight three, net better ball, first place: Kelly Law-Roni Martin (66), Teri Gunter-Sandy Thies (65); third place, Janice Cusick-Gail Fox (69); fourth place, Gayla Bourelle-Glenda Weaver (70), tie, 71: Pam Knight-Peggy Spindler, Connie Majors-Suzanne Hansen, Carol Stevens-Martha Dusio, Debbie Johnson-Raedell Trueblood.
Eighty-six teams played in the tournament.
BCGC Classic is July 14-16
The annual Black Canyon Classic golf tournament will be held July 14-16 at the Black Canyon Golf Course.
The pro-am will be July 14 with a 10 a.m. start and will feature one professional and three amateurs. Competition Saturday and Sunday will be 36 roles of stroke play with the field flighted by handicap.
The tournament is sponsored by NuVista Federal Credit Union. Entry deadline is July 12.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone