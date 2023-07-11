Team Bernatis win Ladybug golf

The team of Joanie and Kendyll Bernatis won the annual Ladybug golf tournament Saturday, July 8, at Cobble Creek. They posted the low gross score of 79. Runners-up in flight one were Julie Coleman-Tamra Gotobed (81), Juliet Miner-Sarah Genna (83) and two teams with an 84, Rita Currey-Vickie Marietta, and Jessica Smith-Wendy Milsap.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?