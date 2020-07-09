Plea agreement: Images of infants among those found in Mountain Village man’s child porn collection

A Mountain Village man faces up to 10 years in federal prison for having thousands of pieces of child pornography, including images of infants, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Jason Van Hoesen, 45, was indicted in May, 2019. He pleaded guilty on July 6 to possession of child pornography. The more than 10,500 files investigators seized included 281 videos.
According to the USAO, Colorado’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated the investigation in late 2018, after the Microsoft search engine Bing reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a person using a specific IP address had uploaded a file of suspected child pornography.
The center’s analysts reviewed the material and informed the Colorado task force, which is led by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The CSPD analyst determined the image showed a nude boy, between 6 and 10. The IP address associated with the upload was registered to a Mountain Village cable provider, which when issued a summons, provided subscriber information.
With CSPD, the Mountain Village Police Department and ICAC investigated and on Feb. 8, 2019, the MVPD served a warrant at Van Hoesen’s home.
A check of Van Hoesen’s roommate’s electronic devices came back clean.
Van Hoesen confirmed he had used Bing to upload the photo, but said he was just messing around. When asked if he was looking for other pictures, Van Hoesen said “probably,” and then admitted to searching for boys and girls, the plea document says.
“The defendant said there would be gigabytes of child pornography on his old Amazon Kindle. The defendant provided the passcode for his Kindle. … (he) said the child pornography would include preteens and maybe a few toddler images,” the plea agreement document states.
Police seized multiple digital devices from Van Hoesen’s home. A computer forensic review revealed Van Hoesen had downloaded child pornography several times and had more than 10,500 files depicting the sexually exploitative material. Among the organized collection were folders containing images of infants and toddlers.
Of the files, more than 4,400 were determined to depict child victims previously identified by law enforcement.
Also per the plea agreement, investigators found a flash drive with a document titled “My Pedophilia by Jason Van Hoesen,” which detailed his sexual attraction to young children and other disturbing information.
Per the filed plea agreement, Van Hoesen admitted to knowingly possessing child pornography, including material portraying sadism.
Van Hoesen is to pay restitution to 20 of the minors who had requested it. The plea document indicates amounts of $3,000, each.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 5.
The federal offense of possessing child pornography carries of sentence of up to 10 years, and a fine of up to $250,000. Van Hoesen agreed not to ask for less than five years and has forfeited the seized devices, which are to be destroyed.
Once he completes his sentence, he will be subject to supervised release of five years to life, and will have to pay special assessment fees.
Van Hoesen is subject to all applicable federal and state sex offender registration requirements.
Van Hoesen’s case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alecia Riewerts and Jeffrey Graves prosecuted the case.
