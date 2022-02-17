The man who won a new trial in a fatal 2016 crash will not serve additional time after reaching a plea agreement — a deal the district attorney said spares the victim’s family the ordeal of another lengthy proceeding.
Earl McWilliams had been convicted in 2018 of reckless vehicular homicide for killing Stephanie Boyd, 46, when he crashed head-on into her car on U.S. 550 two years prior. The crash severely injured Boyd’s then-18-year-old daughter; McWilliams also was convicted of vehicular assault.
The jury deadlocked on driving under the influence charges.
McWilliams then was sentenced to three years in prison, but successfully appealed the trial court’s decision to seat a juror who had indicated she might not be able to acquit, even if she thought there was reasonable doubt.
The Colorado Court of Appeals set aside McWilliams’ convictions in 2021 and ordered a new trial.
In December, McWilliams pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death and to DUI. According to Montrose Combined Court records, he was immediately sentenced to three years in prison. Because McWilliams had by then already served three years, he is free. His conviction on the original charges at a new trial would not have resulted in more prison time being imposed.
“This case involved extremely serious and heartbreaking events resulting in the death of a young woman and serious injury to her daughter,” District Attorney Seth Ryan said on Wednesday.
“The trial was an extremely traumatic experience for the living victim and her family and they were unsatisfied by the (original) sentence imposed.”
Prosecutors had initially won a conviction on felony counts, but McWilliams had a constitutional right to appeal and did so, based on irregularity during jury selection as well as on an argument that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove reckless vehicular homicide.
The Court of Appeals rejected the latter argument, but agreed with McWilliams about the jury selection matter. McWilliams through counsel argued that juror “DE” should have been excused based on her statements during jury selection.
Although the Colorado Attorney General’s Office argued that DE had made the required commitment to try to put aside her biases and expressed the belief that she could be fair, the appeals court disagreed. It found DE’s responses taken as a whole showed legitimate reasons to question her impartiality. Because DE wound up being seated on the jury that convicted McWilliams, his conviction needed to be reversed, per the Court of Appeals ruling, which remanded the case for a fresh trial.
“Due to the length of time associated with the appellate process, the defendant had completed his prison sentence at the time of remand. What this means is that had the defendant been found guilty of these same charges during a retrial, he would not serve any additional time. In talking with the deceased victim’s husband (and father to the injured victim) the family was upset about going through the trauma of another trial,” Ryan said.
“The District Attorney’s Office strives to take a victim-centered approach to prosecution. We assessed the risk of receiving an acquittal or a guilty verdict on lesser charges at a new trial; the fact that the defendant has already served his three-year sentence, and the victim and her family’s past a future trauma associated with this case, and reached a resolution that was appropriate.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the victims and their family for their losses and commend them for their courage.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.