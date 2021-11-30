The plea hearing for a former Olathe officer charged with unlawful sexual contact has been continued until February.
David Pearson is accused of inappropriately touching a dispatch center worker despite repeated prior warnings about similar conduct. He is also accused of attempting to inappropriately touch a female officer when he was on duty. Pearson was charged with unlawful sexual contact, attempted unlawful sexual contact and two counts of harassment, all as misdemeanors.
Pearson denied the allegations, per police reports obtained by the Montrose Daily Press.
Pearson worked for the Olathe Police Department at the time the allegations surfaced earlier this year. He had left the OPD by June, according to town employment records, and at the time of an August court hearing, lived in Kansas.
His defense attorney said in August that a plea offer was anticipated within a few months. He secured a continuance for entry of plea.
This had been set for Tuesday, however, it was rescheduled to Feb. 1, 2022, according to Montrose Combined Court records.
