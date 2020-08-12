Pleas: Drug ring brought in vast quantities of meth; sent proceeds back to Mexico

Two Montrose women were part of a large trafficking ring that brought methamphetamine into area communities and sent money to Mexico for additional supplies, according to federal plea documents.
Naomi Vaughn and Angelina Maestas were among 13 people who were federally indicted in January, on conspiracy charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, a mixture containing meth, and heroin.
The women recently each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute meth or meth-mixture, which carries a minimum 10-year prison term.
Maestas additionally pleaded guilty to attempted witness tampering.
“The 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration did an excellent job in this case,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said Tuesday, after the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the pleas.
“This case is a stark reminder of the methamphetamine problem that plagues our community. I am so excited that our local task force is now supported by the DEA and U.S. Attorney General’s Office. It’s been a tremendously successful partnership and I look forward to more success to come.”
Local and federal agents investigated for months before indictments came down. These allege a conspiracy between several individuals, entailing offenses committed between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 18, 2019.
Surveillance work determined that Vaughn, who lived with codefendant Joseph Davis on Spring Creek Road, received methamphetamine — sometimes multiple pounds at once — from indicted conspirators and individuals who have not been identified, her plea document says. (Davis has not entered a plea. His case is working through the federal court system.)
Vaughn would then sell the drugs for profit.
On Sept. 9, 2019, for instance, Vaughn received several pounds of meth at her home, which she redistributed. A search warrant served the next day uncovered 143.4 grams of pure meth.
The USAO says evidence it could introduce at trial would show some of the money was wired to Mexico to pay for more drugs.
Through her plea, Vaughn agreed that the total quantity of drugs for which she is accountable is at least 1.5 kilograms, but less than 5 kilograms of a mixture containing meth, or at least 150 grams, but less than 500 grams of actual meth.
Maestas played an active role in a conspiracy that brought varying quantities of meth into the community, which was resold for financial gain, Maestas’ drug plea document says.
Maestas conspired with codefendants Ofelia Lopez and Romeo Lujan to “receive multiple-pound quantities of methamphetamine, which was then distributed to lower-level methamphetamine distributors,” the document says.
Lopez and Lujan’s cases are ongoing; they have not entered a plea.
Maestas also introduced Vaughn and Davis to a supply source, the plea document said, and she “further assisted the conspiracy by arranging for and sending money through a money remitter system to Mexico in order to pay for methamphetamine supplied to the organization by codefendant Omar Briceno-Quijano on July 21, 2019.”
Briceno-Quijano has not entered a plea in the case.
Like Vaughn, Maestas agreed she was accountable for a total drug quantity of at least 1.5 kilograms, but less than 5 kilograms of a mixture containing meth, or at least 150 grams, but less than 500 grams of actual meth.
Sentencing dates have not been announced. The women signed their plea documents in the past several weeks and they were filed with the courts late last week.
In addition to imprisonment, they are subject to fines and have agreed to forfeit any ill-gotten gains.
Along with Maestas, Vaughn, Davis, Lujan, Lopez and Briceno-Quijano, the investigation also resulted in the indictments of Luis Alberto Ibarra-Tade; Jonte LeFlore; Dustin Debarris; Steven Keith Jones; Frank Arroyo; Amanda Sumpter and Nicole Wickman.
Those cases are proceeding through U.S. District Court.
Maestas was after her arrest released on an unsecured bond. In May, she was rearrested, this time, accused of posting protected grand jury information onto one of her Facebook accounts, and using it to call out a specific codefendant, saying that person had cooperated with investigators.
Agents monitoring social media found the post, which included the codefendant’s grand jury testimony that was part of case evidence reserved to case parties (discovery). The post tagged several other people, one of whom commented: “I don’t know why snitches don’t get stitches no more.”
Maestas pleaded guilty on July 22 to attempting to intimidate, threaten, corruptly persuade and engage in misleading conduct, in an effort to prevent the codefendant’s testimony.
By statute, the tampering offense can carry up to 20 years of prison and fines of up to $250,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.