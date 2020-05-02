Plumber opens door on new house with help from Habitat for Humanity

Despite the current challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cindy Plumber signed her name to mortgage documents Monday, April 27, taking ownership of her first home, through the homeownership program with Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans.
Since December 2018, Plumber has worked with HFHSJ to accomplish home ownership.
“I’ve lived up in the San Miguel and Telluride area since 1999,” Plumber said. “I should have bought this place, but I really didn’t know about the program at that point.”
A long-time resident of the West End of Montrose County, Plumber first approached HFHSJ about potentially purchasing a home the organization owned in Norwood, after transitioning through several rental properties that were in deplorable conditions but still costing over $1,200 per month.
“The cost, plus the conditions of the home, made me believe that I could never be a homeowner and maybe I didn’t deserve it,” explained Plumber at her contract signing earlier this year.
"After working so hard through the past year to get myself into a financial position that could support the monthly mortgage and other home maintenance costs, I’ve learned to believe in myself again and I’ve shown my daughter that it is possible to overcome difficult circumstances.”
Erica Madison with HFHSJ worked with Plumber on her credit, so she could successfully take on the mortgage.
“When we partner with a homeowner, we partner with them through the whole process,” Madison said. “Our ultimate goal is to get them into a home and have them be successful in their home ownership; Habitat for humanity is invested in giving a hand up not a hand out.”
Prior to signing the paperwork on the house, Plumber had to put sweat equity into the house.
“I had to do 50 hours of sweat equity,” she said. “What habitat does because my home was already built, I didn’t have to put in more time with my house. I went to the Habitat store and helped out at the store for a lot of those hours.”
Once the weather improved, Plumber also spent time in her yard to remove the weeds and rake up leaves.
As Madison worked with Plumber on her credit and sweat equity, the coronavirus became a factor. Through the challenges of signing paperwork in their vehicle at the title company and personal battle, Madison was impressed with Plumber.
“Cindy confronted challenge after challenge to set herself up for success as a homeowner,” Madison said. “At the beginning of the process, I saw a version of Cindy as someone who was deflated and came to us as a last resort. By the end, I saw Cindy have joy and showing her daughter when you have a goal and set your mind to it, there’s nothing you can’t do. I’m so proud of her journey across all these months to become a successful homeowner as a single mom.”
Turning the key to unlock her home Monday evening, Plumber walked into her first home overjoyed.
“This is my daughter’s and my forever-home and without the opportunity to partner with Habitat for Humanity, it would have never happened,” she said.
As a single mother to a senior, Plumber said the house provides a safe place for her family.
“I wanted to giver (my daughter) something a little more solid,” she said. “Now, there is a smile on both of our faces since we’ve achieved that.”
Plumber appreciates the empowerment she gained while she worked with employees at Habitat and wants the community to know “That the Habitat housing is a beneficial source for working families to be able to live and affordably live in San Miguel County. They should build a few more homes if they could.”
HFHSJ board president John Eloe said Plumber’s story is a great example of why Habitat exists.
“We are an organization that is dedicated to a hand-up, not a handout and Cindy fully embraced the Habitat homeownership process to accomplish her goals,” he said. “We are thrilled to hand her the keys to her very own home.”
HFHSJ staff work alongside people in their communities to provide the skills they need to be financially stable and Plumber is just one of their many success stories.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and the digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
