Those who illegally take wildlife harm hunting in Colorado, the economy it fuels, and the reputation of legitimate sportsmen and women, wildlife officials remind the public.
“When someone kills animals illegally out of season, what they’re doing is very disrespectful to the people of the state of Colorado, who own the wildlife, and to legitimate hunters who are conducting themselves ethically, conducting fair chase and hunting the way people should hunt,” Joe Lewandowski, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said.
“When people poach, they’re basically stealing from legitimate hunters and the people of Colorado who like to view wildlife and know there are animals on the landscape. It’s kind of a matter of theft, in many ways, what poachers do.”
“Poaching” is a general term used to refer to the illegal taking of wildlife, but wildlife violations include a host of offenses, such as wasting game meat, hunting outside of an established season, using another person’s tag to claim big game, trying to rig the points system for a favorable license draw, or using an illegal method of take.
Different offenses bring different penalties and a single offense may entail multiple violations of hunting regulations.
Violators can be fined many thousands of dollars, especially those who illegally kill trophy elk protected by the Sampson Act. Jail time is possible; firearms and equipment can be seized — and, unethical hunters can lose their hunting and fishing rights in 48 states for violating Colorado’s laws.
“It affects our ability to manage as well as we would like,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Renzo Del Piccolo said.
“It impacts the economics of hunting, which are so important to the state. Those people are stealing wildlife without allowing someone who is doing it right and contributing to the economy. It affects hunters’ image, something that is vital to the future of the sport.
“People confuse poachers with hunters, and that’s not necessarily the situation. It just takes away an opportunity from other people.”
Recent cases highlight the toll poaching takes on the state’s wildlife — and CPW’s ability to effectively manage it.
In July, Olathe hunter Hayden Barnhard pleaded guilty to illegally killing a bear and several deer; he was ordered to pay $10,000 in fines, stands to lose hunting and fishing privileges, and surrendered a rifle.
In June, Jon Joseph Miller was convicted of wildlife offenses for shooting a sow bear and leaving her to die, as well as leaving her cubs to fend for themselves. He is awaiting sentencing in the 2017 case.
Others have been convicted of federal wildlife offenses, including a Mesa County former outfitter, indicted in 2014, and some of his employees, who were part of a scheme to illegally trap mountain lions and bobcats, and maim the cats to make it easier for paying clients to hunt them. The final defendant settled his case in 2016.
Lewandowski said the type of poaching that tends to occur most often in the state involves killing an animal just for a trophy mount or antlers. Legal hunting requires the meat to be taken, too, and prepared for consumption, even if the hunters don’t consume it themselves.
In the Olathe case, the defendant left a dead buck on Transfer Road, only taking the animal’s antlers. Upon developing further information and executing a search warrant at Barnhard’s home, CPW officers found several other antlers and a bear skull; they said he admitted to killing the bear and other deer.
Less common forms of poaching are “thrill kills” — killing an animal for the sake of killing it, Lewandowski said.
“There’s certainly legitimate hunters that far outnumber the poachers, it’s just that when those things happen, it is egregious, unlawful — and really, really despicable,” he said.
It’s not strictly possible to calculate how poaching affects CPW’s management abilities — the agency can only assess information when poachers are caught, of course.
But there is an effect, Del Piccolo said.
“Because hunting and fishing are the primary contributors to wildlife management, people who steal wildlife are also not contributing to wildlife management,” he said.
The estimated harvest of game taken by those hunting legally, as well as other types of game animal deaths, such as in vehicle collisions, also factor into the information directing herd management techniques, Lewandowski said.
Technology, from wildlife forensics to ballistics, is helping CPW catch more poachers.
“As wildlife crime detection becomes more sophisticated, so do the criminals. It’s a constant game of catch-up in trying to outsmart them, do better forensic investigations,” Del Piccolo said.
But the investigators’ best friends are other hunters. In both of the recent poaching cases, others tipped off CPW by calling its hotline, Operation Game Thief, 877-265-6648.
In the Miller case, members of his own camp were reportedly so disturbed that they called authorities. In the Barnhard case, someone driving in the area saw suspicious activity, heard gunshots and called to provide the license plate of a vehicle in the vicinity, according to Lewandowski.
“We encourage people to call that number. They can report things anonymously. They can also call our office directly, or even regular law enforcement,” he said.
“The areas of Western Colorado are so vast, we don’t stumble upon these violations, especially during the off-season. We rely on the public to help us out. Even if people are just suspicious of something going on, they can file a report and let us know, and we’ll check it out as best we can.”
People should not approach others they suspect of wildlife offenses, but instead, gather as much specific information as possible as to location, physical descriptions, vehicle descriptions, plate numbers, landmarks or GPS coordinates.
“The more information we get, the better we can do our jobs. If you’re not law enforcement, it’s not worth risking your life. Report it to the proper authorities,” Lewandowski said.
Because poaching will likely always occur at some level, the Operation Game Thief tip line is invaluable, Del Piccolo said.
“If people take a look at how often there is a reference to (a case) beginning with a tip from the public through our hotline … Our first and best line of defense is input from the public on what they’ve seen, witnessed or heard.”
Information about hunting rules and regulations can be found at cpw.state.co.us. In addition to the Operation Game Thief number, people can email the hotline at game.thief@state.co.us and Verizon users can simply hit #OGT.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
