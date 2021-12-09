Staff Report
Olathe police recovered a reportedly stolen truck and heroin after a Dec. 5 chase that prompted a shelter in place advisory to residents and response from three law enforcement agencies.
The suspect, Jacob S. Pierce, was held on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft; vehicular eluding; reckless endangerment; obstruction, DUI; trespass and reckless driving.
Formal charges are due Jan. 4, 2022. Pierce is free on a $1,000 bond.
On Dec. 5, a man called the Olathe Police Department to report seeing a truck he suspected was stolen was parked in his driveway on Wortman Avenue.
The truck resembled one the witness had seen posted on Facebook as having been stolen.
Officer James Fogg was aware of the allegation, having been on the lookout for the truck that morning.
When he responded to the citizen’s call, he located a 2015 Ford F-350 and said when he checked, its plate came back as stolen.
Fogg wrote in Pierce’s affidavit that he saw the brake light come on and the truck shaking.
He drew down on the vehicle and repeatedly ordered the person inside to turn it off “but there was no response,” so the officer called for backup and for paramedics in case there was a medical emergency.
Once Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, he tried again to get the person to come out.
When no one emerged, Fogg had dispatch issue a “shelter in place” call to nearby residences.
Although the driver eventually showed hands through the window, he didn’t come out. Instead, Fogg alleged, he took off. Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol who had also responded gave chase.
The truck briefly stopped, but when Fogg got out with his service weapon, it took off again, driving into a field, where it became stuck in a ditch.
At that point, a man got out of the passenger side and ran toward a nearby street with Fogg and MCSO Sgt. Chuck Searcy chasing after him.
The man booked it through a nearby RV park, the affidavit says. People staying there pointed out his direction of travel.
Fogg said he heard leaves rustling from the other side of the park’s north fence. Searcy and a trooper soon located the man, later alleged to be Pierce, in a yard on Church Avenue.
He was said to be “crying and apologizing,” but cooperative.
“Jacob (Pierce) advised he did not know what had happened due to too many drugs. Jacob also did not know if he was high or not,” Fogg said in the affidavit, which reports Pierce was “upset about his life.”
He allegedly told an ambulance crew he had used methamphetamine and heroin that afternoon, but refused a blood test.
Fogg alleges that deputies found suspected heroin on the floor of the truck’s driver’s side.
The pickup — valued at $35,000 by the Delta man who is its rightful owner — was impounded and will be held until the investigation is complete.