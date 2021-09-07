A man calling himself an “investigator” phoned Montrose Mayor Doug Glaspell several times to call him a “terrorist,” police allege.
The man, 49, has since been released on a personal recognizance bond. He was arrested Sept. 4 on suspicion of retaliation against a judge or elected official, a class-6 felony, and misdemeanor counts of harassment and obstruction. Formal charges are due Oct. 9.
According to an affidavit, Glaspell on Sept. 2 called the Montrose Police Department and reported receiving harassing phone calls. Glaspell later told Officer Andrew Bradnock that the caller had begun contacting him about a month prior and accused him “of being a terrorist and being part of a terrorist organization.”
At that time, Glaspell reported the calls to Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall and told the caller he’d let police know; the man stopped calling, the affidavit states.
But on Sept. 2, Glaspell received another call, allegedly from the same man. The message Bradnock recounted in the affidavit was:
“This is investigator Mr. (name), Doug, and I’m warning you again, I have evidence, and I’m still investigating you and your terrorist police and your terrorist city council and your (expletive) lawsonist (sic) … terrorist (nonsense) that’s still going on in my kingdom.”
The caller informed Glaspell he was going to go to prison.
A voicemail later the same day advised Glaspell that the caller was still “investigating” and wasn’t afraid of “your terrorist police.”
Glaspell picked up on two more calls, also allegedly placed by the same person, and told him to stop.
The result was “a barrage of abuse … still claiming him to be a terrorist,” Bradnock wrote in the affidavit.
Although Glaspell wasn’t particularly concerned, the calls worried his wife, who feared for their safety, Bradnock said.
He and other officers visited the alleged caller’s home on Sept. 4. During talks with police, he reportedly kept referring to the mayor as a terrorist, then tried to shut the door on officers who said he was being arrested.
The suspect then kept referring to the police as “domestic terrorists” and “Nazis,” the affidavit says.
When reached Tuesday, Glaspell said he was pleased with the way police handled the incident and reiterated he wasn’t sure if he necessarily had particular concerns about his safety.
“But it’s one of these things you never know. I think it is unfortunate. He seems to have some kind of a mental problem. We don’t have a real good fix for that in our society today,” Glaspell said.
“ … It’s kind of sad in one respect, and kind of a concern in others. If you’re in one of these positions, you have to kind of live with these situations that come up and see that nothing harmful comes from them.”
