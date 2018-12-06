Police used OC gas to end a standoff Tuesday, in which a man allegedly barricaded himself inside of a home, despite a court order barring him from the property, and attempted to light things on fire.
Ivan Carillo-Hernandez, 30, allegedly also continued resisting police once he came outside of the South San Juan Avenue residence.
He was jailed on suspicion of fourth-degree arson, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, child abuse, criminal mischief, violation of protection order, failure to leave premises upon request of police, bond violation, failure to appear in court and on an warrant.
Formal charges are due Dec. 20. Carillo-Hernandez’s bond was on Wednesday set at $3,000. Combined with other cases, his bond is $11,000.
Carillo-Hernandez was restrained by a protection order from being at the home, but showed up anyway and got into an argued with the party who the order protects, Montrose Police Sgt. Tim Cox said.
When police were summoned, Carillo-Hernandez allegedly then barricaded himself inside the home, refusing to come out. While barricaded, he tried lighting items in the bathroom on fire, police alleged.
After about an hour of negotiation, officers introduced OC into the home, which brought the suspect outside; however, he then resisted officers, Cox said.
No one was injured during the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.