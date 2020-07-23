Police chief says threatening 911 call was placed from within home on Sara Lane, where two were found deceased

An emergency call threatening “great violence” brought officers to Sara E. Lane at the start of the month for what proved to be the scene of a double fatality.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall is not able to provide full details of the investigation into the deaths of Thomas Courser, 73, and his son, Andrew Courser, 34, but did explain why his department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team was deployed, along with that of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s a death investigation. We can’t release things until the conclusion of the death investigation. I know it’s frustrating. We can’t release the investigation or discuss the investigation until certain components of that investigation are complete,” Hall said.
The men’s cause and manner of death have not been confirmed and released by the coroner’s office, which is awaiting toxicology and other reports.
On July 1, a person inside the home in the 2100 block of Sara E. Lane called dispatch, threatening “great violence” within the residence and to the occupant inside, Hall said.
“We followed our standard procedure when we respond to those situations. I hope the public understands that the reason we have that type of response or equipment is to ensure that both citizens and officers are safe,” he said.
The Montrose Police Department brought in other agencies, as well as a drone and robotic camera equipment.
“We are not going to enter into any home or residence and risk the lives of police officers when we have other tools at our disposal that allow us to clear residences first, before we put lives in harm’s way,” Hall said.
He remembered Sgt. David Kinterknecht, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence complaint almost 11 years ago to the day, on July 25, 2009.
“Police officers get hurt. They get killed in the line of duty, and anything we can do to protect their lives and the lives of our citizens, it is ultimately our responsibility to do so,” Hall said.
“I would love it if there was a different piece of equipment, a different set of tactics we could use to keep our citizens and police officers safe, but that allowed us to still clear homes reasonably, without endangering police officer lives, but until that better piece of equipment comes along, robots and drones are the best options that we have, especially when the occupants (of a home) have clearly expressed threats of violence,” he added.
Concerning the Sara Lane incident, Hall said: “There were absolutely direct threats of violence to the occupants inside the home. Those threats included imminent serious bodily injury or death, which means that our level of response is greatly heightened.”
The incident was contained within the home.
“There are no other individuals that we’re aware of that are connected with this case,” Hall said.
“It was a harrowing scene. We responded appropriately and we had the support of a lot of different agencies.”
These included the MCSO, Montrose Fire Protection District and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
“The message to the public would be we don’t call those types of resources, and they don’t respond, unless we need them,” Hall said.
