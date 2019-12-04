Delta police are still looking into a man’s gunshot death on Thanksgiving Day.
Until the investigation is further along, officials are not able to determine the circumstances of the fatal injury and what might have led to it, but have said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Officers were paged to the 300 block of Palmer Street the afternoon of Nov. 28, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They rendered aid until paramedics arrived and took over, transporting the victim to the hospital, where he died.
No one witnessed the shooting, police officials said, and investigators are gathering information, including from the autopsy, the result of which is not yet available.
