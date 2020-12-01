Police: Delta man runs again; arrested again

A Delta man accused of previously fleeing police there earlier this month was rearrested early Monday. Thomas Morfin, 52, is again accused of eluding police, who tried to stop his vehicle on Stafford Lane.
According to the Delta Police Department, the driver of a Dodge Ram failed to pull over for an officer, instead zooming down Crawford Avenue at a high speed before stopping at a home on East Seventh Street, where the driver bailed out and ran inside, with another officer at his heels.
Once inside the residence, the officer lost sight of the man. Officers began clearing the home in order to apprehend the driver of the Dodge.
They found a woman, who was detained in the residence while they searched; she was later issued a summons for alleged drug possession.
When officers called out, a man inside of a bedroom emerged, but reportedly kept one of his hands hidden down at his side and refused to show officers that hand when ordered.
Because of this, an officer fired a Taser at the man, identified as Humberto Cano-Hernandez, 29. He was detained without further incident and was later issued a summons alleging obstruction of a peace officer.
Inside the bedroom, officers discovered Morfin lying in a bed. He matched the description of the Dodge’s driver and in the vehicle, officers also reported finding Morfin’s cell phone.
He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular eluding, driving under restraint, reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, open marijuana container, possessing drug paraphernalia, the traffic infraction of failure to use a turn signal and violating bond conditions in an earlier case.
Formal charges have not been filed.
Morfin had previously been arrested Nov. 23 in Delta after allegedly eluding police in his vehicle, then running on foot. Police allege that at the time, Morfin had heroin and methamphetamine in his possession.
