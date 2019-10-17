Tuesday, Jonathan Roberts and Chris Velasquez were formally promoted to the rank of sergeant within the Montrose Police Department. The officers were selected for promotion after a rigorous testing and interview process and are now part of the department’s supervisory staff. Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall welcomed the two officers to their new roles in front of Montrose City Council, city staffers, other officers and their friends and family.
