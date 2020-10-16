Police: Drug suspect claimed multiple grams of meth stashed in radio and home was for ‘personal use’

Delta police on Wednesday seized multiple grams of suspected methamphetamine stashed throughout a West Fifth Street residence, as well as suspected heroin, a large amount of cash, a gun and digital scales.
Kyle Beveridge, 34 — who reportedly told investigators the nearly 80 grams of meth and 3.3 grams of heroin they found was for his personal use — was arrested at the scene and detained on suspicion of unlawful distribution of drugs, drug possession and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is also accused as a special offender, a first-class drug felony.
Formal charges are pending.
The Delta Police Department was acting on a search warrant for Beveridge’s home when officers reportedly found drugs and other items associated with distribution.
In a department news release, the agency said seven others were in the home and that two attempted to either hide or flee, but were stopped. Beveridge was the only person arrested Wednesday.
According to his arrest affidavit, Beveridge said everything officers were finding was his and no one else had anything to do with it.
“While on the scene, Kyle did state several times he did not sell drugs and all the drugs were for his personal use,” Detective Clint Swope wrote in the affidavit.
Detectives located several hundred dollars in Beveridge’s wallet, as well as more money in a black box and safe in the residence, amounting to about $5,492.
They also reported finding baggies and other containers with suspected methamphetamine in locations everywhere from Beveridge’s pocket to a dresser in the home, and a “large quantity” stashed inside of an older model, wooden radio to which Beveridge had directed them. The DPD’s K-9, Raico, alerted on the dresser and radio while conducting an air-sniff in the home.
Per the affidavit, officers also located bottles of prescription medication and a .22 Smith and Wesson and, in the dresser a brown-colored rock and similarly-hued substance consistent with heroin.
They further located four digital scales and several small, empty plastic bags the arresting detective said were consistent with distribution.
Beveridge reportedly told officers he had about $2,000 from unemployment he had collected and was not selling drugs.
Investigators weighed and field-tested the substances they seized. A single bag of suspected meth weighed almost 60 grams; other amounts varied. The affidavit also references a yellowish substance found in a container that tested presumptively positive for meth; although the container and the substance together weighed 16.1 grams, most of the weight was from the container and therefore “is not accurate,” the arrest affidavit states.
The suspected heroin weighed about 3.3 grams.
“Due to the amount of money and the majority of it being found with the drugs, along with the baggies, scales and the amount of methamphetamine, this does show distribution and the money is a product of that distribution and possession under (statute) …” Swope wrote in Beveridge’s arrest affidavit.
The money shows “a pattern” of drug distribution, while the presence of a gun with the drugs and cash in the home of a felon constitutes a weapons offense by a previous offender, Swope also alleged.
Beveridge is due in court Oct. 21.
