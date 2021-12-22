Police had to come in through the window of a hotel room to aid a woman who could only whisper for help as her alleged assailant talked over her.
Gabriel Rice allegedly attacked the woman, with whom he reportedly had a relationship, by shoving her against hotel bathroom fixtures; breaking vertebrae in a manner this arrest affidavit does not specify and also shoving his fist in her mouth to try to tear the tissue inside.
Rice was arrested on Dec. 18 on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, false imprisonment, third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor menacing, as acts of domestic violence.
Formal charges are due Jan. 13, 2022. Rice remained in custody in lieu of a $60,000 bond on Tuesday, according to court records.
Police responding to the Days Inn on Dec. 18 met up with a man who reported Rice, a friend of his, had been threatening to stab a woman inside his hotel room. The woman attempted to pack up to leave and Rice followed her into the bathroom, Officer Jamie Kent wrote in an arrest affidavit.
The witness alleged Rice then pushed the woman down and she hit the toilet, then, when she got up and tried to leave, he pushed her down again.
The witness, who was “mad at Gabriel for mistreating a woman,” left the room to call police from the lobby, Kent said.
Rice allegedly closed the door on other officers who knocked on the hotel door and blocked them from seeing inside. Repeated knocks went unanswered.
“Based on the need to Acheck on (woman’s) welfare, Sgt. (Jason) English removed the screen from the exterior window. The window was unlocked, so Sgt. English opened it. Gabriel came to the window,” Kent said.
“I could see (woman) lying in the bed. … Sgt. English attempted to ask (her) multiple times if she was OK, but Gabriel kept talking over Sgt. English.”
As Rice reportedly kept refusing to open the door, English heard one whispered word: “Help.”
Kent aimed his Taser at Rice and ordered him to open the door as English climbed in through the window. Kent and Officer Zebediah Schoemaker then detained Rice, who declined to speak with them.
The woman, who was “shaking and trembling” when paramedics arrived, called Rice the love of her life and said he was only this way when drinking, Kent wrote in the affidavit.
She later told Detective Taylor Deines she and Rice had argued over his drinking and about Rice’s friend being in the room with them.
The woman alleged Rice punched her several times, stuck his finger into her mouth, scratched the back of her throat with his fingernail and “put his fist in her mouth to try to tear the webbing of her mouth,” Kent wrote.
The woman said Rice had a habit of forcing his fist down her throat, plus he had pushed her into the sink and the bathtub, per the affidavit’s allegations.
Deines found injuries consistent with that account — as well as “clear fingerprint marks around her neck,” even though the woman did not remember being choked.
Rice had allegedly threatened to keep beating her if she wasn’t quiet, but: “(she) expressed that it would not matter if she was quiet or not because of how angry and intoxicated Gabriel was.”
Kent detained Rice on suspicion of first-degree assault, alleging that he acted with the intent to disfigure the woman by tearing at the inside of her mouth and scratching the back of her throat.
Kent also alleged Rice intentionally caused serious bodily injury by fracturing two of the woman’s vertebrae, thus constituting second-degree assault.