Police allege that over the course of a few hours last week, a man falsely reported a woman being held captive at a hotel; forced a mother and her young children to hide in their vehicle; held four construction workers hostage and assaulted or attempted to assault officers.
On Friday, Nov. 5, the suspect, Donald Rodarte Jr., 39, was ultimately arrested after a brief foot chase that ensued after he was seen on a residential street with a rifle.
“We’re extremely fortunate that this didn’t turn into a much worse situation,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said Monday.
Rodarte was initially held on a $150,000 bond; bail on Monday was modified to $25,000 cash-only after Rodarte’s first court appearance. He remained in custody Monday.
He is for now suspected of multiple felonies: four counts of holding hostages; four counts of attempted first-degree assault; first-degree burglary; attempted second-degree assault; false imprisonment; possession of a weapon by a previous offender; drug possession and as a special offender.
Rodarte was further held on suspicion of prohibited use of a weapon; obstruction; resisting arrest and false reporting, as misdemeanors, and is accused of the petty offenses of third-degree trespassing and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Formal charges are pending. Rodarte’s next court date is Nov. 18.
A lengthy arrest affidavit says Rodarte appeared to be in an altered mental state when he began contacting dispatchers Friday morning, reporting that although he had repeatedly called the FBI, no one was helping him find his sister, whom he believed had been kidnapped. Rodarte also was concerned about his father’s whereabouts, although it was later determined the older man was safe at home.
Rodarte also said he “is the one who called about the Holiday Inn incident,” dispatch logs included in the affidavit say.
That incident, earlier Friday morning, referred to calls from an unknown male about a “girl tied up” in a room there. The caller ping-ponged between topics, the dispatch logs indicate, but based on a possible hostage situation, officers responded and began to check the rooms.
They found no one in peril and determined it had been a false report. While they were on scene, a hotel employee reported that a man had started talking to him about the situation before becoming angry, throwing a water bottle and leaving.
A short time after, Rodarte’s calls to dispatch about his father and sister prompted police to try to locate him so they could check on his welfare.
Officer Brett Suppes soon found Rodarte at the Public Lands office on South Townsend Avenue. Rodarte was on foot, but was headed back to a truck with heavy front end damage.
Rodarte reportedly told Suppes he had called 911 several times, but got the Holiday Inn instead. He said he hadn’t seen his father in weeks; that his sister’s home was empty and her dogs were acting unusually.
Per the affidavit, Rodarte then treated Suppes to a confusing narrative about his endangered family and to having encountered the same hotel employee who had spoken with the officers there.
While speaking with Rodarte, Suppes checked and learned he had a parole warrant with nationwide extradition. The officer attempted to keep Rodarte engaged in conversation while he checked to see if the Montrose County Jail would hold Rodarte on a Department of Corrections warrant. As well, Suppes attempted to reach Rodarte’s parole officer.
But, wrote the officer: “Donald seemed to experience some sort of mental episode and rant to his truck while yelling something I could not understand.”
Rodarte reportedly hopped into his truck and backed away fast, yelling at Suppes that the plates on his patrol unit “aren’t government plates.”
Suppes’ sergeant, Jonathan Roberts, also contacted the jail about Rodarte’s DOC warrant. Suppes further reached Rodarte’s parole officer, who was willing to facilitate a transport out of Montrose.
The jail advised it could not hold Rodarte on the DOC warrant alone, but instead, there needed to be local-level charges, “even though Sgt. Roberts expressed the concern for safety with what had been going on,” Suppes wrote.
Rodarte was no longer on scene when this conversation occurred, but had already left in his truck.
Hall on Monday spoke with Sheriff Gene Lillard about the matter and said he is satisfied it was a miscommunication that would be avoided in the future.
Lillard said COVID restrictions that were implemented to prevent an outbreak within the jail’s closed population sparked a policy last year, under which warrant-only holds were not accepted, unless the person was suspected of another crime. At the time, the jail sergeant apparently understood Rodarte only faced possible misdemeanor allegations.
“Our major concern is that we had throttled back on taking in a lot of municipal warrants and parole holds because of COVID. They (restrictions) are still in effect,” Lillard said.
“It’s just a standard procedure because, between the sheriff’s office and police department, we don’t want to introduce anyone who could cause a COVID concern in the jail. We call the jail to confirm they will accept the prisoner. With the initial conversation, the jail said they would not. While we were trying to work with that, Mr. Rodarte took off,” said Hall.
Lillard also clarified that the jail’s COVID policies do not mean no one will be arrested.
“If they need to go to jail, they make the trip. … This particular guy (Rodarte) had not committed any (local-level felony) crimes when the commander was contacted,” Lillard said.
“The last thing we (want) is that we have a person who goes out and commits a crime and doesn’t get arrested. They do something as egregious as he’s accused of doing, they need to go to jail.”
During his Friday response, Suppes was also made aware of a suspicious incident reported on Maya Way. This incident took place shortly before his contact with Rodarte, but he learned of it after.
According to a supplemental report by Officer Curtis Dunlap, a man startled a woman who was leaving her home with her young children. The man insisted his sister was being held in the woman’s garage and repeatedly told her to open it, which she refused to do.
The terrified woman locked herself and her children inside her vehicle and called police. She watched the man get into a vehicle that police later matched to Rodarte’s.
Officers received information placing the vehicle in the area of Stoney Creek Lane, where Rodarte’s father lived.
Suppes wrote in the affidavit that when he saw Rodarte walking along the road with a long gun, he chambered a round into his duty AR-15 and yelled at nearby residents to get inside. The officer said that by the time he got out of his unit, Rodarte had ducked out of view, then emerged from behind his truck with empty hands.
Suppes yelled at Rodarte to get on the ground.
But instead, Rodarte “could be seen going around his truck and ducking down numerous times, as well as hiding his hands and making erratic movements,” Suppes alleged.
Roberts and Officer Benedict Willey arrived as backup and chased Rodarte, who ran and went over a fence. The officers caught him as he came out of a yard on Country Club Way; Suppes held him at gunpoint, yet Rodarte allegedly resisted, going on to claim he “wanted to die” and “kill me.”
Rodarte also reportedly cried out that Willey was trying to plant drugs on him and allegedly kicked at the officer. Reports described him as combative.
Rodarte kept resisting before being restrained and taken to the hospital, per the affidavit.
Officers reported finding methamphetamine and syringes in the vehicle.
Further, while at Stoney Creek, Roberts learned that four men hanging drywall in a home there had been taken hostage at gunpoint and their lives threatened.
Per the affidavit, Rodarte burst into the construction site and allegedly pointed a rifle at the the men, ordered them to their knees and said he was going to kill them.
None of the four men themselves contacted police about what happened, but Detective Russell Moranto located two of the crew members.
They reported a man — whom one of them recognized as Rodarte due to past contacts with him — showed up and tried to start a fight. When the men ignored him, Rodarte allegedly broke through a plastic sheeting barrier and ordered them to the ground at gunpoint.
One crew member escaped upstairs and jumped from a window.
The other three complied, and although they could tell his rifle was a single shot, bolt action, they did not want to risk one of them being shot. Rodarte, the witnesses said, kept accusing them of having a hand in his father’s disappearance.
One of the three kept trying to calm Rodarte, who ultimately left the site.
“We did not receive a separate call for help, but I think the incident happened so quickly versus when we got there, and when they would have had time to call, we had already arrived on scene,” Hall said Monday.
Rodarte was already in legal trouble for his repeated failure to engage with his parole officer and comply with parole regulations, Suppes said in the affidavit.
When Rodarte was booked on the hostage-taking and related complaints, he was also detained on the DOC warrant “now that he had local felony charges.”
“I commend our police officers for really handling the situation appropriately, keeping community safety in the forefront of their minds and getting the individual in custody,” Hall said.
“Without their quick thinking, I think the situation could have been a lot worse. I am glad there was no loss of life.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.