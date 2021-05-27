Police: Man with scissors arrested in parking lot fracas

Patrol units at downtown City Market's lot Thursday afternoon mark the scene of an attempted assault in which the suspect is accused of wielding a pair of scissors. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)

Officers swarmed into the downtown City Market parking lot Thursday afternoon, on reports that a man had been chased there and that his pursuer was armed with a pair of scissors.

Police said they detained the scissor-wielding suspect on allegations of felony menacing and attempted first-degree assault. The man, identified by police as Dominic Marshall, awaits formal charges. A court date had not been set as of Thursday evening.

Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith alleged Marshall threatened and chased another man down the streets from a South Fifth Street location and they became embroiled in a fight in the store parking lot. Marshall allegedly made a stabbing motion with his scissors and the other man successfully defended himself during the altercation.

The police and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to control the situation and made the arrest at the scene.

The situation was alarming because of the risk of serious bodily injury to all involved and because it occurred in the middle of the day, in a well-visited, often crowded public place, Smith said.

“This is super disconcerting for us,” he said, praising officers for quickly getting a handle on the situation.

