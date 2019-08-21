Two decades ago, in the wake of the Columbine school shooting, Colorado officials created the Safe2Tell anonymous tip line to help prevent more school massacres.
The system set a standard for prevention efforts, one replicated across the nation. But now, lawmakers and mental health experts think Colorado’s system needs a significant upgrade to address an array of crises.
The new national model is the state’s neighbor to the west, Utah. Three years ago, the state created a single statewide crisis center to answer calls related to potential threats in schools and respond to mental health incidents that come in through a mobile application known as SafeUT.
The Utah program primarily targets students who can place a call or send a text message through the app to a licensed counselor, or submit a confidential tip about concerns regarding bullying or threats of violence.
