Police agency hiring is down — said to be a matter of applicant quality, more than of quantity, and driven by national events that have discouraged people from the profession.
Montrose is no exception when it comes to hiring woes.
“We’re absolutely down,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. “I think one of the concerning things we’re experiencing right now is we’re getting the same numbers of individuals applying, but we have seen a decrease in the quality of applicants.”
Hall said prospective recruits lately have particularly stumbled during the department’s background check process.
He has hope, however, that local hires will prove a better bet — and that a preview of the overall workings might help beef up the applicant roster. The Montrose Police Department is hosting an open house Nov. 20, as a way of reaching out to prospective recruits, as well as to inform curious community members.
The community open house will be held from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. at the Montrose County Event Center. It features department staff, recruitment team members, equipment displays and Q&A opportunities. Staff will also be on hand to discuss the Montrose Public Safety Complex now under construction. The new police headquarters is expected to be completed next year.
The Nov. 20 open house serves dual purposes, Hall said.
“One, it’s just a good opportunity to host a community information night. Any community member can come and check out some of our equipment, especially some of the new equipment we’ve purchased in the last year. It’s an opportunity to meet our officers and listen to (information about) some of our programs,” he said.
“The focus of the event will also be to attract individuals and inform them on a career with us, what it may look like,” Hall added.
“We’re hoping they generate some interest in potential police applicants. I know we have individuals right here in this community who would make excellent police officers. Some of them might not even know they would make excellent police officers.”
National headline-catching incidents of excessive force — including fatal force — have soured some of the public on the profession, which Hall says has had a chilling effect on people who would do the job with integrity: They don’t apply. The national mood is keeping good people away from law enforcement jobs more often than it is keeping bad apples out of the profession to begin with, Hall also believes.
Montrose’s view of police is more positive and therefore perhaps more encouraging to those interested in a policing career, he said — and his agency’s hiring process is designed to weed out poor fits at the outset.
As a thumbnail view, the process considers disqualifying information at the outset, uses a math and English proficiency assessment and then a comprehensive integrity interview.
This interview assesses a person’s truthfulness over such things as drug-use, driving history, employment history and other information specific to the prospective recruit. The integrity interview is scored and if the applicant passes, he or she receives a conditional offer.
Those conditions are many and involved. As mandated by law, the applicant must submit to a psychological evaluation, which then is followed by a background investigation.
Beyond merely calling to check references, the department sends an investigator to speak with employers, friends, family and associates.
“We actually send a background investigator to different cities to in-person interviews at times,” Hall said.
If applicants still clear the bar, they then undergo a polygraph examination concerning the information they have provided and that the MPD has through its investigation gleaned.
The next step is a chief’s interview, which entails a two-way assessment of whether the applicants are a good fit — or whether they think the police department is a good fit for them.
From there, a medical screening follows, then a position offer. Candidates who are not yet certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board are sent to a law enforcement academy to attain the certification. Law enforcement academies last for weeks to months and limited numbers of academies are available each year.
All of which, Hall said, is why filling vacancies takes time.
“You can see how much time and effort it takes to hire just one person. It is very difficult to find individuals who pass all of those things and then those same individuals still want to be police officers in this day and age,” he said.
On top of the community open house Nov. 20, the Montrose Police Department is working with Colorado Mesa University and the Montrose County School District to develop and implement programs that will boost interest in the law enforcement profession.
“We’ve got a lot of irons in the fire right now in really trying to be innovative with hiring, and especially, wanting to focus locally,” Hall said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.