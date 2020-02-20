Police, partners work to prevent sex assault

Every 73 seconds. Statistically, that is how often an American is sexually assaulted, and although the majority of known victims are younger than 30, the crime is not limited by age or background.
Or by location. Montrose is a smaller city, but the crime occurs here, too, and the Montrose Police Department, with its community partners, is educating the public about the risk, how to prevent sexual assault, and how to respond if it happens. The agency, with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, on Saturday held what will likely be the first of community training sessions.
“I think we know there could be potential victims out there and we want people to feel open and willing to come talk about these things and report,” Montrose Police Detective Sgt. Billy Stroup said.
“Our purpose is, we’re trying to educate the public on these types of cases, how to report them and potentially what to expect when it’s reported, so it’s not unknown.”
Sexual assault happens to both sexes and all genders; to people of all ages and backgrounds. According to national statistics provided Saturday, claims of child sexual abuse are substantiated every nine minutes.
There were 19 child sex assault reports made to the Montrose Police Department in 2019 and 25 reports to the MCSO. That same year saw 29 adult sex assaults reported to the MPD and nine to the MCSO. (Not all reports lead to an arrest or a prosecutable case. Reports may also be made to other agencies, such as Child Protective Services.)
Among Saturday’s highlights:
People can be, and are, sexually assaulted by people they know, and by past romantic partners. Prior consent is not ongoing consent to sexual activity.
The age range of those most statistically likely to be sexually assaulted is 15 - 19 and of victims younger than 18, two of three are between 12 and 17.
In the majority of all sexual assaults, the perpetrator is known to his or her victim or victims.
“These topics may not be affecting any of you, but they’re probably affecting someone you know, or they’re affecting our community,” said presenter Shelly Fellin, a records tech.
The victim’s response to an attack does not change the fact that sexual assault is a crime: a victim does not have to offer resistance, cry out, or act in a particular way.
Presenters said, however, that resistance has been shown to deter attacks. When it comes to dating and relationships, know your boundaries before setting out, presenters advised, also suggesting teens date in groups.
Presenters Saturday did not intend to alarm attendees, but also said human and sex trafficking takes place, even in places like Montrose, and digital/internet sex crimes do as well.
“Human and sex trafficking is a symptom of a problem,” Fellin said. “It’s a supply response to a demand problem. Human trafficking is happening everywhere in the United States, and it’s happening right here in Montrose and surrounding areas.”
Such victims are not always obvious — they may be working in construction, at hotels, restaurants and field workers.
Often, trafficking victims are controlled by manipulation and threats against them or their families, both here and in their home countries, making it less likely the victims will reach out for help, even when they know there are resources.
Signs of trafficking can include: bad living conditions in a cramped space shared by many others; living with an employer; inability to speak freely; answers that seem rehearsed; all identification documents are in the employer’s hand; hyper-vigilance; poor pay or no pay, or someone under 18 who is not living with a family member.
If people suspect trafficking, they should be careful in speaking with the victim and what is said, because the victim may under monitoring. Instead, call 911 and remember — citizenship or immigration status does not preclude eligibility for help, or make the victim less worthy to receive it, and does not change the fact that trafficking humans is a crime.
“It’s always interesting to me that there are people in the community, who know what’s going on and they don’t report,” Fellin said. “I’m not sure why.”
Sex abusers can turn technology against victims, again, of any age, although teens are particularly vulnerable.
Montrose Police Sgt. Phil Rosty discussed “sexting,” or the sending of explicit photos via text. A person may choose to share such an image with one person, but once that occurs, he or she has no control over what the recipient does with the image. Friends, family — and strangers — the sender never intended to share the image with may then receive it.
As bad as that can be, Rosty said it pales next to “sextortion,” a type of blackmail in which a person coaxes a compromising image from another — often a teen or child — and uses it as leverage to obtain more and more explicit photos and videos.
“We see some of this. It doesn’t get reported to us a lot,” Rosty said. “We see this from time to time and usually when we do, it’s a pretty heinous offense.”
Presenters Saturday urged all victims to report assaults or attempted assaults, even if the report is made to an advocacy organization, counselor, or trusted individual and not to police for prosecution. Victims should visit a hospital immediately so that evidence can be collected and preserved, in case they later change their minds about pursuing a case.
Resources
• A crime is occurring, or it appears to you one is about to occur, or you are in danger: Call 911 immediately.
• Hill Top Tri-County Resource Center: 970-252-7445; 540 S. First St.
• The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center: 970-240-8655; 735 S. First St.
• National Teen Dating Abuse Hotline, 866-331-9474.
Safe2Tell confidential tip line for students to report crimes, threats, bullying or suicidal behavior : 877-542-7233.
Hispanic Affairs Project: 970- 249-4115
San Miguel Resource Center, 728-5660
National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888
