Police praise man for intervening in alleged sex assault attempt

Police say a bystander halted an attempted sexual assault Monday night by pulling the suspect off a woman who had rebuffed the alleged assailant’s advances.
Jeffrey A. Salazar, 56, was arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and third-degree assault, because the woman sustained injuries during a struggle with him, Montrose Police Detective Sgt. Michelle Berry said.
Formal charges are pending. Salazar was initially held on a $25,000 bond. His advisement was scheduled for Thursday.
Berry said reports do not indicate whether Salazar made a statement to police about the allegations.
Cries for help shortly after 11 p.m. Monday prompted several people staying at a local RV campground to call police.
“It sounded like a concerned citizen intercepted what was observed to be an attempted sexual assault in progress in one of the campers there. He intervened and, basically, probably (stopped) a very horrific incident from occurring,” Berry said.
According to her reports the alleged victim knew Salazar and was hanging out with him and another acquaintance of hers in her camp trailer. Salazar allegedly made advances, attempting to touch and kiss her, which she rejected, and a struggle ensued.
“She tried to basically push him and kick him off her. She began to scream for help,” Berry said.
That’s when the other man in the trailer saw Salazar on top the woman and intervened, pulling him off, then called police, as did “multiple” other people, according to Berry.
“He definitely prevented something that could have been far worse,” the sergeant of detectives said.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and was offered victim assistance services, Berry said.
