When Montrose police arrived Thursday to a 66.75 Road residence, they not only found a man wanted on outstanding warrants, but also recovered a motorcycle that had been reported stolen form the 1100 block of South Fourth Street. When officers discovered the Husqvarna bike, the repaint job was so recent they could still smell the fresh paint, Sgt. Michelle Berry said.
Travis Brewer, 35, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief, drug possession and on warrants. He remained in custody Friday afternoon. Formal charges are due Aug. 8.
Police came to 66.75 Road on reports that a wanted person was there. The property’s occupant allowed them access and they found Brewer who, when searched prior to his arrest, allegedly had a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
As officers were at the scene, the homeowner led them to the motorcycle; it’s vehicle identification number matched that of the one that had been reported stolen. Berry said it was missing its rear plate and appeared to have been hot-wired, which had damaged the ignition and that overall, the $5,000 bike had sustained about $2,000-worth of damages.
Brewer reportedly claimed a friend had given him the motorcycle.
