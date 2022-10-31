Dominick LaJoy was returning to his liquor store from an errand Saturday afternoon, when a call demanding his attention came in.
A man had just walked into House of Spirits on East Main Street, fired a round from a .22 rifle into the floor, declared he was hungry, and then run off with the money a clerk handed over from the till, he said.
Police and other agencies responded immediately and quickly located the suspect, alleged to be Saul Pantoja, in a nearby trailer park, where he surrendered without further incident.
“It all transpired over half a minute, not very long,” LaJoy said, referring to surveillance video and what the clerks told him. “He (allegedly) came in with a gun in hand.”
According to an arrest affidavit, Pantoja fired a shot when he came into the store, and walked up to the cash register screaming: “Give me the (expletive) money,” before mentioning the system was failing him and that he needed something to eat.
That clerk had the presence of mind to dial 911 on her cell phone and leave it on the counter; a second clerk pressed a panic alarm.
The clerk at the till also advised the suspect that she wasn’t going to give him everything in the cash drawer, but handed over some of the currency. The suspect departed, headed toward the trailer park, leaving the clerks shaken.
Officers canvassed the area but at first, did not spot the man. Another officer found Pantoja in the trailer park; he not only matched the description of the suspect and video footage from the store, but was found with a rifle, according to the affidavit.
Pantoja was described as intoxicated and allegedly told a detective that he was hungover.
At the liquor store, officers found a bullet hole in shelving at the base of the register; the round had passed through the shelf and into the floor. Investigators also found a shell casing.
Pantoja was arrested on suspicion of robbery, felony menacing, theft, illegal discharge of a weapon and prohibited use of a weapon. He remained in custody Monday, in lieu of a $3,000 bond. Formal charges are due Nov. 10.
“The police response was excellent. They were very professional, very caring,” LaJoy said, thanking the Montrose Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
He added that the clerks appear to be doing OK.
“Everyone came through it fine,” LaJoy said.
Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said there are no other suspects in the robbery, nor any ongoing community concern because of the case.
The situation is, however, disturbing, he said. “When I think of criminal offenses, I think this ranks very highly on the public safety consideration spectrum. This is one of the most dangerous incidents we can investigate, because someone is in a desperate place,” Smith alleged.
“The willingness to complete the act and fire off the round shows someone has the (will) to commit criminal offenses. We’re very fortunate this didn’t turn out differently.”
Smith praised the MPD and assisting agencies, as well as the witnesses. “A huge commendation to the officers involved for their actions. They handled it perfectly,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
