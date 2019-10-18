Montrose Police Department investigators are asking the public to come forward with information relating to a sexual assault investigation that resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old man Wednesday morning.
Andrew Bennett was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse and child abuse. He is also accused of another type of sex crime.
Formal charges are pending. A court date had not been set as of last report Thursday, when Bennett remained in custody. A bond amount had not been set.
The alleged victim is 6 years old, Chief Blaine Hall said.
Hall said officers early Wednesday responded to a Cimarron Street address after receiving a report from a non-resident who was concerned Bennett was engaging in illegal sex acts with a child.
As part of that investigation, they developed probable cause to arrest Bennett, Hall said, declining to provide more details at this time because the investigation is not complete.
“This is a very serious case. We are still investigating this,” he said. “There is the potential there could be more victims from an online nature and we would encourage anyone who has information about this case or Mr. Bennett to contact the Montrose Police Department immediately.”
Hall said the young girl is now considered safe.
“We take these cases extremely seriously. They take a lot of resources and we are strongly encouraging anyone in our community who has information about this case, or anyone who has information about sexual assault in our community, to please come forward,” Hall said, adding both his department and the District Attorney’s Office employ victim advocates.
“These cases are at the same level as homicide cases for us. We want to make sure we serve our victims.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.