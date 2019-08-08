Police responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked at Cedar Cemetery Tuesday wound up finding 1.75 grams of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia indicating drug distribution.
Orren Eanes, who at first allegedly supplied another person’s name to officers, was arrested on suspicion of drug distribution, possession of paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, failure to appear in a different case and bond violation.
Shaina Chase, who was reportedly near the vehicle when police arrived, was held on suspicion of drug possession and a Montezuma County warrant.
Formal charges are pending.
Officers responding to the cemetery found a vehicle matching provided descriptions; its hood was up and Eanes and another man were working on it, Montrose Police Cmdr. Tim Cox said.
Both men initially came back clear when checked for warrants, but police could not initially find information about Chase. She supplied her name when asked and police discovered her outstanding warrant. In searching her, they located alleged drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, a discovery that in turn gave them probable cause to search the vehicle.
In it, officers located a backpack Cox said contained a small amount of suspected heroin, as well as meth, the latter of which weighed 1.75 grams. They also found smaller baggies and a scale, he said.
Officers determined Eanes had originally supplied his brother’s name and date of birth; they also allege the backpack belonged to him.
