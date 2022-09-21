A Sunday report of shots fired brought police to South Nevada Avenue and later, to a vehicle allegedly associated with the incident.
When that truck was searched, the officers reportedly discovered marijuana and hash that by far exceeded legal amounts for personal use.
They also found four guns, including a .22 rifle within reach of the truck’s driver seat.
A passenger, Railey White, 20, who is now free on a personal recognizance bond, was detained on suspicion of felony-level marijuana distribution and as a special offender because of the weapons. He was also suspected of prohibited use of a weapon (alcohol-use), and the petty offenses of consuming alcohol while younger than 21 and having drug paraphernalia.
Formal charges are due Oct. 13.
On Sunday, Sept. 18, Montrose Police Officer Bridget Clarkson responded to South Nevada Avenue when a homeowner reported hearing an argument, then a single gunshot. Police later determined the weapons incident had occurred at a nearby tavern, and linked a red truck to it.
According to an arrest affidavit, Clarkson spotted that truck on South First Street and pulled it over.
The driver reportedly left the scene before Clarkson could stop him. White was located nearby and spoke with Clarkson, denying he had been at the tavern earlier.
The arrest affidavit says White gave permission for the officer to search the truck and “eventually reported” that he had the rifle, which Clarkson found tucked down beside the seat. The officer in the affidavit said that under the passenger seat, she found a pistol and a revolver, as well as another rifle under piles of clothes in the backseat. All were fully loaded; Clarkson further reported that she found ammunition.
On top of the clothing pile, Clarkson reportedly found a gallon-sized bag containing suspected marijuana, which weighed more than 7.4 ounces. She also reported locating two half-gallon jars with suspected marijuana, weighing 30.2 and 34.08 ounces, respectively. Clarkson further alleged finding a baggie with 55.56 grams of a brown, sandy substance consistent with marijuana hash, as well as suspected drug paraphernalia and an open bottle of vodka.
The affidavit alleges White had between 4 and 12 ounces of marijuana that he intended to sell, dispense or distribute. The special offender allegation was made because there were four guns within reach at the time of the alleged drug offense.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone