A Montrose man is in custody, accused of stabbing another man multiple times earlier this week, police said.
Mesa County deputies arrested Andrew Valencia Wednesday in Grand Junction after a brief pursuit, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said Thursday. Valencia was held on a Montrose warrant alleging first-degree assault and menacing, as well as on allegations arising from the pursuit.
Formal charges are pending. A court date was not immediately available.
Monday night, the MPD responded to a downtown business on a report of a stabbing; officers quickly discovered the incident had taken place at a parking lot nearby in the 1000 block of South Cascade Avenue.
Officers were also called to Montrose Memorial Hospital for a male who had sustained what was reported as multiple stab wounds. Smith confirmed the individual had been stabbed more than once; the man is expected to recover.
At the scene on Cascade, officers found evidence of an altercation and cordoned off the area. Through video surveillance and statements collected, they identified Valencia as the suspect and issued a warrant. They also developed information that Valencia was in the Grand Junction area.
Wednesday afternoon, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in collaboration with Montrose detectives, were able to determine where Valencia was in Grand Junction. When units attempted to contact the vehicle in which Valencia was passenger on Horizon Drive, he and the other occupants got out and fled on foot, according to written communication from Smith.
Valencia was captured and arrested after a short foot chase. He was medically cleared at the hospital, where officers from the Grand Junction Police Department provided security. Valencia was then booked into the Mesa County Jail, where he is being held on the Montrose warrant as well as allegations related to the chase and obstruction during his arrest, Smith said.
In Montrose, detectives continue to pursue information and leads in the case.
Smith praised the Montrose Police Department officers who responded on Monday for their excellent preliminary investigation of the crime scene. Because of that, detectives were able to immediately assess the scene and contact witnesses.
“As a result, we were able to mitigate a serious public and officer safety risk,” he said. “All responding officers and investigating detectives did an exceptional job with this case, from (receiving it) through the latter fact-finding stage.”
Smith noted that Monday’s incident was the third one of such a violent nature to occur here since January.
Justin Kaylor remains sought for questioning in a Jan. 24 stabbing in the 100 block of South San Juan Avenue. Robbie Martinez is being sought for questioning in an assault and burglary that occurred Feb. 15 in the 100 block of Spruce Drive.
These cases, along with Monday’s stabbing, “are deeply troubling from a public safety perspective,” Smith said.
“We recognize that our community may be concerned about the circumstances surrounding these cases, but the Montrose Police Department wants to assure the public that each will be investigated thoroughly.”
Anyone with information about the assault Monday, or the location of Kaylor or Martinez, can contact dispatch at 970-249-9110. To make an anonymous report, contact Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500; use the app P3Tips or the website P3Tips.com.
