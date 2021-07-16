With more than half the year gone, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall is concerned about weapons offenses, as well as an uptick in assaults and domestic violence.
In the first five months of 2021, weapon-involved incidents stood at 21 total — eight of them involving firearms. The same total number was seen during the same period last year, although 11 of those 21 involved a firearm.
“For a city our size, that’s like four or five a month on average. That’s one a week,” Hall said, referring to this year’s stats between January and May. “That’s pretty serious, in my opinion.”
(A weapons offense involving a firearm is one in which the crime entailed firearm use or possession and/or the attempt to illegally obtain a firearm. A weapons-involved offense refers to incidents in which anything other than a firearm was used as a weapon.)
Looking at only percentages might raise some eyebrows — a 200% increase in robberies the first five months of the year, compared to the same period last year, for example — but the actual case numbers may still be relatively low. The number of robberies this year was three, compared with one in the same period of 2020, accounting for the extreme percentage jump.
For the most violent of crimes, murder, Montrose held steady year-to-year: there were zero homicides investigated by the city police in 2019 and 2020; for this year, there have been none as of July 14.
“I think when people look at these stats, don’t just look at them (the percentages). You’ve got to look at the (case) numbers,” Hall said.
Numbers of note
Assault reports continue to concern Hall. What the MPD categorizes as assaults are crimes entailing injuries substantial enough to meet the legal definition of first-, second- or third-degree assault.
These are up: 91 were reported January – May this year, compared with 61 for the same period last year.
Assaults are a resource-heavy crime. “That’s a major investigation,” Hall said.
Domestic violence reports stood at 106 between January and May. During the same period last year, there were 85 reports. These also concern Hall, who is holding out hope that the year’s total does not match or exceed the total for all of 2020 — 229.
“Domestic violence is up quite a bit, but when we look at the numbers, the difference between 85 and 106 right now, we’ll see if our numbers hold,” the chief said. “But we are definitely seeing higher numbers of domestic incidents at this time, compared to last year. I don’t think we’re going to see a decrease, but I’m hoping we don’t see a substantial increase.”
Last year’s domestic violence reports also showed an increase over the year prior — there were 208 reports in 2019.
In 2020, though, total reported incidents of all categories of calls to police declined by 6% compared with 2019. This included a notable drop in total felony crimes, which decreased by 32%.
The first five months of 2021 already show a 10% increase in felony crimes compared to the same period of 2020. Hall said felony crimes this year are not likely to hit similar numbers to the 745 felonies of 2019.
There’s been a change in the nature of cases, compared with previous years, Hall also said. They tend to be more in-depth and when violence is involved, it is seen at a greater level than in the past.
“From a manpower perspective, our officers are feeling the load in the amount of investigation and followup investigation they’re having to commit to these cases,” Hall said.
A sales tax increase for public safety provided more resources to hire and equip officers and for that, Hall is grateful.
“I couldn’t imagine trying to deal with some of the things we’re dealing with today without having the ability to put those additional resources to bear as were able to hire them,” he said.
The MPD’s stats showed drug arrests up to 66 over 49 during the same period of 2020. The involved drugs exclude marijuana.
Hall said the ongoing partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration is making a difference. Since that partnership started a few years ago (with a DEA agent on the ground in Montrose), 21 people have been federally indicted. That’s affecting other crimes that spill from drug trafficking and use, Hall said.
“Those people are not walking the streets of Montrose committing more crimes. Those individuals were involved in money laundering or drug dealing at the federal level,” he said.
Those convicted so far have been drawing prison sentences.
“I think because of that we’re seeing some crime reduction. But we have to keep the pressure on. When you think of drug dealers, they’re not just running drugs,” Hall said.
The Montrose Police Department also works with other agencies to tackle drugs.
Hall further said the District Attorney’s Office has taken a serious approach to prosecuting the drug crimes that are not charged federally.
Pandemic restrictions had mixed effect
Between January and May this year, overall incidents reported to the Montrose Police Department are up 25% compared to that time in 2020.
But that year, the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions were in play. Those restrictions not only kept more people at home, but also meant the police did not actively patrol for lower-level offenses, although they still responded to reports of minor crimes.
“I don’t know that the pandemic has had an effect on our current statistics as much as on last year’s,” Hall said.
“What we determined with the pandemic last year, when it was at its apex, everyone was staying home and we actually saw a reduction in crime.”
That lull did not last when pandemic restrictions eased up.
“ … we definitely saw a large increase in overall incidents. While it was in a valley in statistics, it quickly became a peak with the (public’s) perception that it was returning to normal,” Hall said.
“It really came back with gangbusters toward the late, winter months.”
Incidents involving some level of force by officers dropped by 12% — 15 instances versus 17 — during the first five months of the year compared with the same period in 2020. (Use of force refers to when police have to physically stop resistance or obstruction, such as when they deploy a Taser.)
“I’m actually proud of those statistics in comparison to the total number of incidents we investigate per year,” Hall said.
The police responded to 28,595 incidents in 2020. As of the end of May this year, they had responded to 12,331, yet only 15 were categorized as involving officer use of force.
What the pandemic did not appear to bring to 2020 was increased mental health contacts, which dropped by 27% against 2019’s numbers, and that surprised Hall. “You would have thought last year with COVID, you would have seen a tremendous increase and actually, we didn’t see that,” he said.
A mental health “hold” or contact refers to when a mental health crisis of some nature is reported that usually involves a threat of harm to one’s self or to others.
So far this year, the stats show a significant spike in those types of calls: 93 for January – May to the 46 during the same period of 2020.
“The statistic definitely looks concerning, but it is tracking along the lines of 2019,” Hall said.
The police department in recent years established a co-responder program, through which a trained clinician from The Center for Mental Health responded with officers to mental health calls. (For safety reasons, some mental health calls do not include the co-responder.)
The police stats list 112 co-responder referrals and nine clinician responses. A response is made by the clinician after the scene is made safe. A referral is when the co-responder follows up a situation that has stabilized. There is no comparative data, because it was not tracked prior to July of 2020, when the police record-keeping system was recoded to account for the co-responder program.
Hall noted that the co-responder is not on duty 24/7 and that his department shares the clinician with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, further limiting availability. That, said the chief, may be playing into the seemingly low numbers of responses.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to limit law enforcement response to these kinds of situations. But that’s difficult on the other end, because sometimes, these can include weapons or other community safety issues where we are required to respond,” Hall said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.