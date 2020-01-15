Police said a woman who allegedly passed a fake bill at a local hardware store returned to its parking lot the following day, prompting a traffic stop that led to her arrest.
Monika Bohannon-Jompp was arrested on suspicion of first-degree forgery, possession of a forged instrument, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into the jail, child abuse and traffic offenses relating to insurance and her driver’s license. Formal charges are due Jan. 30.
On Jan. 11, Abel’s Ace Hardware staffers called to report the receipt of a possibly counterfeit bill. Responding officers were unable to locate the person employees suspected, but the employees provided a detailed description and video surveillance. An officer later made an initial identification of Bohannon-Jompp, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said.
The next day, store employees again called police, reporting Bohannon-Jomp was parked outside. This time, officers were able to pull her over and interview her about the allegedly bogus bills.
Smith alleged Bohannon-Jompp implicated at least one other person in possessing counterfeit money. He said officers had probable cause to search her vehicle and found “further evidence” of the crime reported, as well as about 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, an amount suggestive of possible distribution levels.
Because she had a child with her in the vehicle, Bohannon-Jompp was also booked on suspicion of child abuse. When she was being processed at the jail, deputies allegedly found more drugs on her person, leading to the contraband allegation.
Smith encouraged all businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money and to report any suspicions.
He praised the patrol division for its work. “Their efforts really made this case work. Had it not been for their quick thinking and superb investigatory skills, this could have gone another way,” he said.
