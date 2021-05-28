Police credit a passerby with making the critical call Wednesday that led to the apprehension of a man who allegedly forced a woman at knifepoint into her home and sexually assaulted her.
Suspect Arturo Camacho-Estrada remained jailed Friday in lieu of a $350,000 cash-only bond. He was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, second-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, felony menacing, attempted burglary and third-degree assault.
Formal charges are due to be filed by June 3.
Wednesday night, an individual called dispatch to report seeing a man on 6530 Road hitting a woman and grabbing her by the wrists.
When police arrived and knocked on the door of the residence, a woman quickly came out and told them a man armed with a knife was still inside, Montrose Police Officer Cameron Pensyl wrote in an arrest affidavit.
Pensyl drew his sidearm and with Officer Nick Gehm, began yelling commands. After several shouts, a shirtless man, later identified as Camacho-Estrada, walked into the living room. After several more commands to put his hands up, he complied, came out of the home and was detained while police checked the residence.
At the scene, the woman told police she had been raped, kicked in the legs, and pulled by her hair. She was taken to the hospital. During an interview there later on, she told Detective Samantha Graves and a victim advocate that, as she walked to her front door after returning home from a shopping trip, she “felt she was not alone.”
Knife in hand, Camacho-Estrada confronted her, she alleged, telling her not to scream and to do what he said, or he would kill her, the affidavit says.
He allegedly made her open the door, then forced into the bedroom, pressed the knife to her throat and ordered her to undress.
The affidavit further alleges Camacho-Estrada showed her an explicit video on his phone and stated: “This is what I’m going to do to you.”
He then allegedly subjected the woman to different methods of sexual assault. The affidavit states the woman reported losing consciousness and then coming back to consciousness during the encounter.
When her dog began barking, Camacho-Estrada told her to go check who was at the door, but instructed her not to disclose what was happening, the affidavit says.
The woman wrapped a towel around her body and went to the door, where she was “shocked” to see police, because she hadn’t been allowed to call anyone. She rushed outside.
While processing the scene, detectives found a large knife, clothing, a phone and other evidence.
Per the affidavit, Camacho-Estrada kept asking officers on scene if the woman was OK; he consented to be interviewed at the police department.
Although the woman told police she did not know Camacho-Estrada, during his interview, he reportedly said he knew her name; that they had talked over the phone, and she had previously given him her address, which he had checked to confirm.
He rode over to her house on his bike, and after a neighbor pointed a flashlight at him, he left the bike out front “to prove he was supposed to be there,” the affidavit says.
The document also says Camacho-Estrada told police he and the woman began having sex shortly after his arrival. He hadn’t brought the knife inside, because the woman asked him to leave it when he arrived, the affidavit further says.
Police were still investigating the matter on Friday and attempting to establish whether or how the two knew each other.
“We are concerned,” Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said Friday. “The Montrose Police Department recognizes cases like this are exceptionally troubling. Our detective staff will be thoroughly investigating this case to gather all the facts and details. Incidents like this truly put into perspective how quick action by a vigilant passerby and good work by our officers and detectives kept this incident from being even worse.”
