Police this week are warning Montrose County residents of a phone scam that has already defrauded at least one local.
According to Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall, the scammer is calling locals, using Hall’s name, and threatening arrest if the victim doesn’t deposit money into an account.
“… (The suspect) is saying there’s going to be a warrant or they’re going to be arrested if they don’t go to an ATM and put in the money that then goes into, what we guess, is the suspect’s account,” Hall said.
According to Hall, there have been seven to 10 reports of this scammer in the past week-and-a-half. The victim who was defrauded, he said, had $2,200 stolen.
Hall added that the best thing to do when someone receives such a scam call is to decline giving out any personal information, like name or bank account information, no matter how convincing the scam is. Second, he said, those who receive such calls should call dispatch and ask to make a report with a police officer.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
