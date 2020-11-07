Governor Jared Polis announced on Wednesday a statewide wildfire relief fund.
According to Polis, more than 400,000 Coloradans are estimated to receive a one-time direct payment of $375 stemming from untapped funds.
The signed executive order mandates that eligibility for these payments will be limited to Colorado residents earning under $52,000 and have filed for unemployment at least once between March 15 and Oct. 24 of this year.
Eligibility also requires that Coloradans met state eligibility requirements for a weekly benefit amount between $25 and $500 during that time period.
Polis has stated that money will reach bank accounts by Dec. 1.
Applications will not be necessary.
In Colorado, over 700,000 acres have burned this year, which totals almost 1,100 square miles.
Colorado still burns.
The Western slope has seen over 100,000 acres of fire damage, including the Pine Gulch fire at 139,007 acres worth of damage.
The Pine Gulch fire became the largest fire in Colorado history, reaching 100 percent containment in September in Mesa County.
The Cameron Peak fire is now at 92 percent containment as of Nov. 5, when 208,913 acres had been reported burned.
The fire started in August.
The Grimes Peak area in Grand County is currently fighting the East Troublesome Fire, now at 42 percent containment.
According to the West Slope Fire Info website, counties currently in Stage 1 fire restrictions are Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, and Ouray.
In efforts to relieve the devastation wrought by the wildfires, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) Colorado Wildfires Relief fund will help communities recover through targeted grant-making that prioritizes medium to long-term recovery.
The fund will target and support vulnerable populations and communities disproportionately affected. It will also work to identify and fill in gaps where public resources are unavailable or scarce.
“Colorado communities have been devastated by historic, climate-induced wildfires, and this fund will help us swiftly respond, build up reserves throughout the year and more, while strategically allocating funding to communities who need it the most,” Polis said.
“I encourage Coloradans and any individual or organization willing to help our communities impacted by wildfires.”
The CDP makes “targeted, holistic investments with grants that will address the greatest emergent needs and gaps in the funding of mitigation and recovery efforts.”
In the meantime, the West Region Wildfire Council (WRWC) encourages preparedness and mitigation for homeowners and communities.
“We advise having an evacuation route. Some communities only have one way in and out, so there’s the definite potential for loss of life, as we’ve seen this year unfortunately.” Jamie Gomez, executive director for the West Region Wildfire Council, explained.
The WRWC works with homeowners and communities throughout the west region, covering six county areas: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
They work in coordination with a variety of organizations, from about 24 fire districts, US forest districts, to emergency management departments.
Their mission is to help homeowners and communities understand the wildfire risk and what they can do for prevention.
The organization works on multiple scales, from homeowners to community and landscape scales.
Gomez explained that achieving their goals require active participation from the community.
The WRWC is available to meet with homeowners individually and advise on how to reduce ignition to homes during a wildfire.
“Homeowners can get educated on what they specifically can do with their home and property.” Gomez said.
“Requesting a site visit can accomplish this. During a site visit, we’ll really focus in on their home. There are things they can do to reduce the possibility of an ember landing on their home or deck.”
Gomez explained that many homeowners don’t realize that embers are a leading cause of ignition to homes during a wildfire.
Gomez said the WRWC can discuss how homeowners can retrofit a home and deck for prevention. Other options include installing a hardened deck area, cutting back grasses and weeds within 30 feet of the home, as well as removing metal flashes at the base of any wood sidings.
“They can install a gutter cap on gutters to limit or eliminate potential for leaves to collect and ignite from an ember,” Gomez said.
“As you can see, you can get detailed, lengthy to-do lists if you look for them. From cutting trees to removing brush, the list could go on.”
Gomez explained there was a financial incentive program in place to incentivize and help homeowners actively participate in prevention directives.
He encourages people to reach out to their department for more information and a site visit.
“Making sure your cell phone and email is registered with the county emergency system “Code Red” is important,” Gomez said.
“Landlines are automatically registered, but cell phones and email are not. Homeowners should register to stay on top of emergency notifications.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.