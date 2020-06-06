Polis issues order Friday allowing restaurants to modify liquor license in temporary outdoor spaces

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed an executive order suspending certain statutes that remove barriers so restaurants can serve alcoholic beverages in temporary outdoor spaces.
“We know this is a difficult time for so many Coloradans, especially those in our restaurant and service industry. That’s why we want to cut as much red tape as we can to ensure that restaurants can get creative in serving customers for outdoor dining in as safe and easy a manner as possible,” Polis said in the press release. “I’m proud of the entrepreneurial spirit of Coloradans and know many business owners have had to find new, innovative ways to serve their customers these past few months. It remains critical that Coloradans continue wearing masks when they leave the house and washing their hands as much as possible. While we are able to slowly take these steps toward some semblance of normalcy, we are far from how things used to be and we must continue taking the necessary steps to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe.”
The executive order allows restaurants to obtain temporary approval to modify their licensed premises, which include outdoor areas within 1,000 feet of the restaurant. Also, consumption of alcoholic beverages on a public right of way has been authorized by ordinance, resolution, or rule adopted by city and county.
Restaurants can obtain approval from state and local licensing authorities.
The Department of Revenue’s Liquor Enforcement Division is required to respond to applications within 24 hours for the restaurant's temporary modification of a license. This will prevent delays in restaurants offering safer outdoor service.
Montrose Daily Press Staff Writer Mckenzie Moore reported on June 1 the City of Montrose had launched efforts to help local restaurants clear liquor license obstacles for outdoor seating. City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo said the city is willing to help with application costs.
