Inside Mayfly Outdoors headquarters’ manufacturing floor Saturday, a gathering of local, regional and state officials heard Gov. Jared Polis, for the first time, unveil his rural economic blueprint for Colorado.
Polis said by releasing his blueprint, his administration will continue to build a state that helps everyone, especially those outside of the Front Range.
The plan intends to address challenges in rural communities by using existing benefits, building on certain programs and allowing equal opportunities for every Colorado resident to thrive.
“We want to make sure that solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of our communities,” said Polis.
The blueprint lays out a plan on expanding rural access to broadband services, fixing high healthcare costs, refurbishing rural bridges and roads, financing in rural economic development and aiding farming communities.
The plan was created after more than 150 meetings and sessions were held with Coloradans. Several state agencies, including the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE), Department of Agriculture (CDA), and Department of Transportation (CDOT), were part of the discussions.
“Our rural communities are part of our economic lifeblood. This blueprint builds upon Colorado’s current successful rural economic development programs and encourages innovative practices that work,” said OEDIT Executive Director Betsy Markey, who was among those who spoke after Polis announced his rural economic plan.
Unique assets of rural Colorado
Agriculture was singled out as “the lifeblood” of the rural economy.
According to the blueprint, there are more than 38,900 farms and ranches in Colorado, which helps contribute $40 billion and more than 173,000 jobs to the state’s economy.
Polis said those statistics show just why it’s important to support the ag industry.
His vision is to promote a safe and high-quality food supply, protect consumers and create responsible supervision of the environment and natural resources; and all the while to make sure farmers and ranchers can thrive right now and in the future.
Another objective in the agriculture field is to implement the Colorado Water Plan. By doing so, it will create one vision in how Colorodans move forward in how to both conserve and preserve water, Polis said.
Healthcare
Polis noted that high premiums, deductibles and “outrageous” prescription drug costs are only a few reasons why Colorado residents struggle to get much-needed healthcare.
His plan is to reduce healthcare costs while providing access to high-quality care.
One implementation to secure those goals is to require more transparency and accountability in the healthcare system.
The governor said the state has countered act this by creating new legislation to stop surprise out-of-network billing, as well as new transparency requirements for hospitals so that Colorado can determine the cost driver in some high-priced hospital bills. Additionally, starting next year, the state is working on a new prescription drug price transparency bill, which would protect residents from not having crucial medicine.
Rural Colorado’s future
DOLA Executive Director Rick Garcia said after his department has seen the needs of Coloradoans, Polis’ rural economic project will hit every resident’s necessities.
“This blueprint is an important piece of our collaborative efforts to ensure workers are connected to the future economy, rural communities have access to quality housing, affordable health care and are able to expand broadband infrastructure,” Garcia said.
Montrose Mayor Pro-Tem Barbara Bynum, who was one of two local speakers — the other being Mayfly President David Dragoo — to talk during the Polis’ announcement, said the governor picked the perfect place to unveil his rural economic blueprint. Montrose is the hub of “innovating” ideas, Bynum said, and on the front line of building an outdoor economy.
Polis reiterated this rural economic vision will better help just about every Coloradan who does not live on the Front Range.
“We are excited to unveil our rural economic blueprint, which we believe will lead to more prosperity all across our state from the Eastern Plains to Southern Colorado to the Western Slope. With true collaboration between rural communities and the state, we can truly build a Colorado for all,” he said.
